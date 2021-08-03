Honda Scooter, Motorcycle Sales July 2021 – Activa, CB Shine, Dio, Unicorn

Last month Honda has also created a milestone by noting highest demand in Gujarat driven by sales of Activa 6G along with CB Shine

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI), the second largest two wheeler maker in India, has ended the month of July 2021 with total sales of 3,85,533 units. This included 3,40,133 units in domestic markets while 45,500 units were exported. Comparing YoY, domestic sales growth was at 10% while the same for MoM was at 60%.

What is also worth mentioning is that Honda 2Wheeler lead industry growth, contributing over 1 lakh incremental units in July 2021. Sales charts were led by Honda Activa, the company’s most popular model, followed by that of CB Shine, Dio scooter and Unicorn. Their CB350 motorcycle continues to record decent sales.

This increased demand is in view of the company’s dealer network once again resuming operations following lockdowns announced across several states. This surge could also be attributed to a favourable monsoon season, increased demand for personal means of transport and the upcoming festive season.

July Highlights

Apart from record sales, HMSI also achieved much during the past month. For a start the company expanded its BigWing dealerships with a new BigWing Topline inaugurated in Chennai for its premium big bike business vertical. There was also the opening of a BigWing outlet in Chandigarh for mid-size segment sales.

Honda 2Wheeler also introduced BigWing ‘Service on Wheels (SOW)’ initiative for better management of after sales services for its big bike customers in the country. This ‘Service on Wheels’ will take quality service to the customer’s doorstep and is particularly looked upon with favour during these pandemic times.

The company has also commenced deliveries of its CB650R and CBR650R models, launched in India in March 2021 and priced at Rs 8.67 lakh and Rs 8.88 lakh respectively. Delivery also commenced for the company’s 2021 Gold Wing Tour, its flagship model that is being retailed via Honda BigWing Topline dealerships in Gurugram, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Indore.

Honda Gold Wing Tour is offered in two variants in India with manual and DCT and priced at Rs 37,20,342 and Rs 39,16,055 lakh respectively. This exclusive premium touring motorcycle has seen such outstanding demand that the first batch was completely booked within 24 hours of opening announcement.

In view of the current scenario and urgent need for social distancing, Honda also accepts online service booking wherein customers can set dates for servicing of their two wheelers via the company’s online portal. They will receive confirmation via email or SMS so as to reach the service centers at the appointed time. The company has also introduced the Parts App mobile application for retailers and distributors to gain access to all part related information.

As a part of the company’s Road Safety initiative, HMSI celebrates of the 5th anniversary of Traffic Training Park in Ludhiana. This is a training facility that is based on a mini city concept wherein 1.45 lakh riders have received added knowledge on road safety to date.