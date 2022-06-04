Honda Sales May 2022 – Activa, Dio, CB350, Unicorn, Shine

Honda has registered growth in domestic and exports with a 507 percent YoY increase in two wheeler sales in May 2022

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has seen outstanding growth in May 2022. Sales increase could be attributed to several market relaxations coupled by favourable monsoons and harvest season while schools and colleges open after months of work from home situations.

Honda sales (domestic + exports) in May 2022 stood at 3,53,188 units, up 507.19 percent over 58,168 units sold in May 2021. This was volume growth of 2,95,020 units. May 2021 figures cannot really be taken as a benchmark as the month saw the second wave of COVID-19 strike the country, leading to lockdown which further impacted production operations.

Honda Sales May 2022 – Two wheelers

The company registered a 727.71 percent growth in domestic sales with 3,20,844 units sold in the past month, up from 38,763 units sold in May 2021. This was a volume growth of 2,82,081 units with a 90.84 percent share. Exports on the other hand increased 66.68 percent to 32,344 units in May 2022, up 12,939 units over 19,405 units shipped in May 2021. Leading in sales from Honda are the likes of Activa, CB Shine, Dio, Grazia, Hness CB350, Unicorn, etc.

Total Month-on-Month (MoM) sales (domestic + exports) suffered a 2.17 percent de-growth. Sales which had stood at 3,61,027 units in April 2022, dipped to 3,53,188 units in May 2022, leading to a 7,839 dip in volumes. Domestic sales increased marginally by 0.66 percent to 3,20,844 units from 3,18,732 units sold in April 2022 while exports dipped 23.53 percent over 42,295 units shipped in April 2022.

Honda Two Wheeler May 2022 Highlights

Noting higher demand for electric vehicles in India and with no product for India in the EV space, Honda has plans to enter the electric mobility space in the not too distant future. The company will also be focusing on developing flex-fuel technologies along with fully electric two-wheelers for the Indian market.

Once launched, Honda will be the second two wheeler maker in India after TVS to introduce Flex Fuel bikes. These bikes run on both petrol and ethanol. Honda does have its flex-fuel motorcycle CG150 TITAN MIX and NXR 150 Bros Mix and BIZ 125 Flex but these are not on sale in India as they are exclusive to Brazilian markets.

In April 2022, Honda Two Wheeler also introduced the Gold Wing Tour bike in India. It is priced at Rs 39.20 lakhs (ex-showroom) and comes in as a CBU. The 2022 Gold Wing Tour is powered by a 1,833cc, 6-cylinder engine that offers 124.7 hp power at 5,500 rpm and 170 Nm torque at 4,500 rpm mated to a 7 speed dual-clutch transmission with creep function.

Dealership expansion was also conducted through the month of May 2022 with Honda BigWing outlets opened up in Muvattupuzha and Attingal (Kerala) and Indore (Madhya Pradesh). The company undertook a road safety awareness campaign in Dehradun (Uttarakhand), Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) and Bongaigaon (Assam) and ran a road safety camp for children in the age groups of 8-14 in Hyderabad along with the local Traffic Police.