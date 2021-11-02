Honda Sales Oct 2021 – Activa, Dio, CB Shine, CB350, Unicorn, Grazia

Honda’s top selling product was once again the Activa scooter while CB Shine, Grazia and Dio also added good numbers

In October 2021, HMSI announced a crucial milestone that it has achieved. Sales crossed the 5 crore unit mark in India since 2001 and a major player to allow the company to achieve this was the Honda Activa scooter. Honda claimed that it took a total of 16 years to reach the first 2.5 crore target while the next 2.5 crores was achieved in just 5 years.

During the month of October 2021, HMSI also released a new TVC campaign for the Activa and CD110 Dream Deluxe. Especially for the festive season, ‘Aap aur Activa – India Ke Do Pahiye’ campaign portrays emotions of the Indians who are back again following the pandemic embracing a new normal situation in the country. The CD110 Dream Deluxe campaign “KMPL” i.e. “Kamaal Per Litre” shows off the superior mileage offered on the motorcycle along with its outstanding features and performance.

Honda Oct 2021 Scooters, Motorcycles

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) has detailed their sales numbers (domestic and exports) for October 2021. During the past month, the company sold a total of 4,32,207 units. This included 3,94,623 units in domestic markets a de-growth of 20.19 percent over 4,94,459 units sold in October 2020. Honda also suffered a MoM decline as compared to 4,63,679 units sold in domestic markets in September 2021.

A total of 37,584 units were exported last month. Exports saw a 14.86 percent YoY growth over 32,721 units exported in October 2020. The company has been noting a gradual increase in demand and the festive season with Dhanteras and Diwali could bring in better results for November 2021.

HMSI also expanded its BigWing network and inaugurated new outlets in Aluva, Mangalore, Karnataka and in Worli, Mumbai, Maharashtra exclusively for mid-size motorcycle segment. A Road Safety campaign was also initiated in the past month with special emphasis on road safety and safe riding habits.

This was held in association with Bengaluru Traffic Police and Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran and celebrated the first and fourth anniversaries of their safety driving education centers in Bangalore and Karnal respectively.

Electric Two-Wheeler Segment Next FY

With greater emphasis on the electric two wheeler segment, HMSI also plans to enter the arena with launch of an electric scooter next financial year. Honda has not announced details about the electric scooter they plan to launch first, but it could be the BENLY e.

It was spied on test at Automotive Research Association of India in June this year. Honda’s first electric two-wheeler will compete with the like of TVS iQube Electric, Bajaj Chetak, Ather and soon to be launched Suzuki Burgman Electric and Hero’s electric scooter.