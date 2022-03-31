Honda Scoopy 110cc Scooter Launch Planned – Patent Filed

Honda Scoopy has been in pipeline for the Indian market for a long time, it was even spied testing in the country a few years ago

In recent times, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has filed quite a few patents, indicating that the Japanese brand is planning to launch multiple new models in the country. Though the latest one to come to light is not very recent, it is an addition to the growing list of upcoming two-wheelers from Honda.

The company has filed patents for a new scooter called Scoopy in India which were actually filed back in March last year. While filing a mere patent doesn’t guarantee a market launch, Scoopy does make a lot of sense for the Indian market. The scooter was spotted testing in India back in 2017, however, it did not get launched after all.

Honda Scoopy Patented in India- Designs

Honda Scoopy is a true modern classic scooter with a retro styling that appeals to both young as well as mature riders. It surely stands apart as far as design is concerned when compared to its segment rivals like Hero Pleasure Plus, Maestro Edge and TVS Jupiter as well as its Indian peers Honda Dio and Activa 6G.

It gets an oval-shaped headlamp cluster mounted on the front apron flanked by bean-shaped turn indicators thus lending the scooter a unique appearance. It gets sweeping lines on smooth body panels usually seen on European scooters. It gets a single-piece saddle that looks large and cushiony and should be comfortable in long-distance commutes as well.

Features & Hardware Specs

Speaking of convenience, Scoopy gets a large 15.4-litre under-seat storage in addition to a USB charging port inside the front glove box. It also gets a wide floorboard on which carrying luggage should be relatively easier. Other key features on offer include a semi-digital instrument cluster, keyless ignition, a projector LED headlight, a multi-function hook at the front and a side stand indicator.

In terms of safety & security, the new Scoopy has been equipped with smart keys that offer an answer-back feature and anti-theft alarm. Coming to its hardware setup, it is underpinned by an eSAF frame which is suspended on telescopic forks up front and a mono-shock at rear. It rolls on 12-inch alloy wheels at both ends while anchorage is taken care of by a disc brake in front and a drum at rear which are aided by CBS.

Powertrain Details

Powering Scoopy is the same 109.51cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, SOHC engine that propels Activa and Dio in India. While this motor churns out 7.76 PS of power and 9 Nm of peak torque in the India-spec models, it kicks out 9 PS and 9.3 Nm in the Indonesia-spec Scoopy. It comes with eSP (enhanced Smart Power) which not only boosts performance but also improves fuel efficiency.

The scooter also gets an ACG starter, which ensures smooth engine starts without the usual sputtering sound. Whether or not this scooter will see daylight in the Indian market only time and Honda can tell us. If it is to be launched in India, it has to be priced very competitively against other 110cc scooters.