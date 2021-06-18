Honda Scooter Modified Into A MotoGP Inspired Race Machine

GTB, Malaysia has done a commendable job in creating a near replica of Honda’s MotoGP machine on a rather subtle RS150R scooter underbone

Before one starts reading this, we should first get accustomed to Honda’s flagship racing prototype RC213V which has been racing for the Japanese bikemaker in MotoGP since 2012. The litre-class superbike has been specifically developed for race tracks and breathes out a massive 240 horses.

The Repsol livery slapped onto its body panels is a further testament to its racing credentials. Inspired by this, a custom workshop based in Malaysia has replicated the fully-faired track machine at least on its styling front. In Malaysia, GTB stands for “Geng Tayar Besar” which translates to Big Wheel Gang and is famed for some of the most iconic aftermarket modifications in the recent past.

Honda Repsol Inspired Graphics

Honda RS150R is a sporty commuter scooter / moped with an underbone design that has been developed specifically to manoeuver through the bustling traffic of cities. Taking the RS150R as a donor model, the crew from GTB has slapped a replica bodywork and graphics in line with the styling of Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) which features the Repsol branding prominently across the panels and fenders of the underbone.

Apart from the beautiful wraps of the iconic orange/white/red livery and addition of Red Bull branding, styling of the Honda moped gets an edge with new aftermarket winglets inspired by MotoGP machines. Orange wheels bring the replica even closer to the real McCoy. Overall, the custom RS150R looks very sharp and made for tracks.

Updated Dynamics

However, the custom job isn’t just restricted to the fancy decals from Repsol and Red Bull. Apparently, GTB crew lead by Rudy Norman, has done a fair share of modifications underneath the moped’s skin as well.

The most prominent of them being a pair of custom 17-inch alloy wheels shod by superbike-sized tyres. In order to make the sportbike hoops compatible, GTB had to fit the RS150R with a single-sided swingarm sourced from a VFR800.

There are a plethora of other hardware changes incorporated on the RS150R including a custom build with fully adjustable Ohlins suspension from the Malaysian Cub Prix race machines. It also gets superbike-standard Brembo brakes and race-specific rubber on wheels for better performance on tracks. That being said, no tinkering has been done to the frame underneath the body in order to stay clear of all legal contradictions.

Price Range of Modification

Also, no changes have been reported in the engine department as well. It is still powered by a 149cc single-cylinder motor which kicks out a modest 15 horses. It still isn’t too bad for an occasional spin on tracks.

Norman claims that such aftermarket products will be built on demand depending on what the customer wants and his pocket allows. He further adds that a custom RS150R could set back someone by RM10,000 to RM50,000 (approx. INR 1.8-9.0 lakh).

