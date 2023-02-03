Honda Scooter, Motorcycle Sales Jan 2023 – Activa, CB350, Unicorn, Dio

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India: January 2023 Domestic sales and exports decline – Total sales of 296,363 units

Overview of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India’s January 2023 sales numbers: In January 2023, YoY sales of Honda 2W declined by 16.33 percent (-57,846 units). Sales fell from 3,54,209 units to 2,96,363 units. Of this, domestic market sales decreased by 11.76% (-37,053 units), and exports decreased by 53.30 percent (-20,793 units). YoY domestic sales fell to 2,78,143 units from 3,15,196 units. Exports were down to 18,220 units from 39k units. 93.85 percent of total sales came from the domestic market, and 6.15 percent from exports.

In December 2022, domestic sales accounted for 89.18 percent of sales, and exports for 10.82 percent. Percentage of sales from the domestic market increased YoY from 89.18 percent to 93.85 percent. Percentage of sales from exports decreased in January 2023 from 10.82 percent to 6.15 percent. Ordinarily this would indicate a shift towards a stronger domestic market, but volumes have taken a hit.

Comparing January 2023 to December 2022, MoM Honda 2W sales increased by 18.46 percent (46,192 units). Domestic market MoM sales increased by 19.30 percent (44,992 units). Exports increased by 7.05 percent(1,200 units). Domestic sales were up from 2,33,151 units, and exports were up from 17k units. Domestic market accounted for 93.20 percent of the total sales and exports accounted for 6.80 percent in December 2022.

Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “Much ahead of the government’s deadline, HMSI recently launched its first OBD2 model, New Activa with Smart Key. Continuing to lead this transition, HMSI will be soon upgrading its other products to meet the latest norms. Further, the budget presented today shed light on the enhanced focus on vehicle scrapping, green mobility and Net-Zero carbon emission goals which outlines the future of mobility in the country, giving a roadmap to boost the Indian auto sector. We are optimistic that such initiatives will usher in growth for the industry.”

OBD2 systems for two-wheelers

The Indian government has long set its target of OBD2 systems on 2Ws and 3Ws. However, this installation deadline was delayed from the target date of BSVI transition to April 1, 2020. Now with phase II of BSVI implementation, new two wheelers must feature a OBD2 system from April 1, 2023. 2W OBD2 systems help monitor performance, emissions, and identify any issues. This leads to improved vehicle efficiency, reduced emissions, early detection of problems, reduced maintenance costs, and improved road safety. OBD2 implementation aims to promote a sustainable and efficient transportation system in India.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India recently introduced a new model of its Activa scooter, the New Activa with Smart Key. The Smart Key helps the rider find the vehicle, unlock and start it from a safe distance. It has an On-Board Diagnostics 2 (OBD2) system that can communicate with onboard computers and report any faults.

The upgrades provide convenience and improved functionality. HMSI has announced its intent to upgrade its products to meet the latest emissions norms in India, which includes the introduction of On-Board Diagnostics (OBD2) technology. This shows Honda’s commitment to creating environmentally friendly and efficient vehicles in India.

