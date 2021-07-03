Honda Scooter, Motorcycle Sales June 2021 – Activa, Dio, CB Shine, Unicorn

Honda sold 2,12,446 units in domestic markets and exported 21,583 units in the past month

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has released their sales report for June 2021. While domestic sales increased significantly, it was export figures that saw a considerable jump. The company posted 11 percent YoY growth to 2,34,029 units sold in the past month, up from 2,10,879 units sold in June 20.

Post the 2nd wave period of the COVID-19 pandemic, almost 95 percent of HMSI dealerships have opened across various states where in lockdown was announced by the respective State Governments. Rural sales took a leap on account of the prediction of a favourable monsoon while there has been a general surge in customer walk-ins and inquiries. The company is also scaling up operations across its four plants to meet demands.

Domestic Sales and Export Growth

Honda two wheeler sales in domestic markets stood at 2,12,446 units in June 21 as against 2,02,837 units sold in June 20. Exports on the other hand increased to 21,583 units in the past month, up from just 8,042 units exported in June 20. The two-wheeler manufacturer had sold a total of 58,168 units in May 21, of which 38,763 units were sold in the domestic market and 19,405 units globally.

HMSI’s current vehicle lineup consists of the Activa, Dio, Grazia, Hornet 2.0, xBlade, Livo, Unicorn, Shine, SP 125, and CD 110. The recently launched GoldWing, CB500 X, CB650 R, CBR650 R, CB1000 R, CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, H’ness CB350 and CB350 RS are retailed via the company’s exclusive BigWing outlets.

Honda has announced a price hike across its motorcycle and scooter lineup set to come into effect on July 3, 2021. The price hike will be upto Rs 2,000 and the company cites rising raw material costs and escalating fuel prices as reasons for this increase in prices, a percentage of which is being passed on to the customer.

HMSI Highlights of June 2021

Over the past month, HMSI has been busy with a host of initiatives. The company unveiled the 2021 Gold Wing Tour in two variants of Dual Clutch Transmission DCT with airbag and Manual Transmission with the first lot being booked in 24 hours of opening bookings. Honda Gold Wing Tour with manual transmission variant is priced at Rs 37,20,342 while the DCT model carries a price tag of Rs 39,16,055 (ex-showroom India).

HMSI also expanded its BigWing dealerships with new setups in cities of Delhi, Kolkata, Dehradun, Patiala and Mumbai. The company also undertook Road Safety initiative in honour of the 2nd anniversary of Children’s Traffic Training Park in Trichy.

The company has educated over 78,000 children in the city and imparted knowledge on Road Safety to 800 students and teachers in Sonipat. Along with this, HMSI’s CSR arm, Honda India Foundation, set up COVID care centers in Naurangpur, Haryana and Tapukara, Rajasthan with 100 beds and 50 beds respectively.