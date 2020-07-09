Honda Activa, CB Shine, Dio, Dream, Liva – Buy online, get home delivery

Any Honda scooters and motorcycle of your choice can be bought online – company promises a full booking refund to the customer in case of cancellation

Online portals have been initiated by both four and two wheeler makers more so in the past two months than ever before. Hero MotoCorp recently announced its online sales portal, christened eSHOP. Suzuki and Royal Enfield also followed similar format of online bookings along with test rides, payment facilities and doorstep delivery.

This system of making online purchases completely changes the buying process of the past when a visit to a brick and mortar showroom was a standard norm. Following the lockdown, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has opened up around 95 percent of its dealership in India while manufacturing has commenced at Manesar (Haryana), Narsapura (Karnataka), Tapukara (Rajasthan) and Vithalapur (Gujarat).

HMSI have just announced online bookings for its two-wheelers via a digital platform. This initiative is introduced following the new order of social distancing in view of the current coronavirus pandemic. Customers will be able to view all of the two wheelers in the company lineup, select variant, colour and an authorized Honda dealer of their choice. The entire booking process is completed in 6 steps in a quick, seamless and transparent manner right from the comforts of the buyer’s home.

Customers need to visit the official website of the company (https://www.honda2wheelersindia.com/BookNow). Required information needs to be filled, while online booking amounts of Rs.1,999 can be made via credit or debit cards, PayTm, UPI Bhim or net banking. The system allows the customer to review the model selected, make necessary changes and in the event of cancellation, the entire booking amount is refunded without any charges being deducted.

The booking amount is transferred to the respective dealer as selected by the customer. Once payment is approved, the customer receives a Unique Booking Number via SMS or mail. This stands as a reference number for follow up. It needs to be shared with the dealer for all further communication.

From the new Activa 6G to their best selling motorcycle CB Shine, you can now buy any Honda two wheeler from the comfort of your home. HMSI has launched quite a few models in the past month despite the precarious situation in the country. The company launched the new BS6 compliant Grazia, Livo and X-Blade in India along with the CD 110 Dream and 2020 Africa Twin; taking the company’s total portfolio to 9 models.

Sales in June 2020 saw a 4 fold surge to 2,10,879 units when compared to sales of 54,820 units in May 2020 showing strong recovery post the lockdown and increased demand. This is probably in view of the new physical distancing norms wherein commuters will be wary of using any public means of transport to protect themselves against the coronavirus pandemic.