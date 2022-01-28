Honda Scooters, Motorcycles Dec 2021 Sales Breakup – Activa, Dio, CB Shine, CB350

Honda has reported de-growth both in terms of domestic sales and exports in the past month

Two wheeler sales in India have been dismal over the past month. Every major two wheeler maker has reported de-growth while it has been makers of electric two wheelers who have been reaping rich rewards.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has suffered de-growth in terms of sales in December 2021. This can be seen both in terms of domestic sales and exports which dipped 12.98 percent and 23.39 percent respectively.

Honda Domestic Sales December 2021

Domestic sales stood at 2,10,638 units in the past month, down 12.98 percent over 2,42,046 units sold in December 2020. The Honda Activa commanded nearly 50 percent of sales with 1,04,417 units sold last month, down 22.12 percent over 1,34,077 units sold in December 2020. Not only was the Activa the best-selling model in the company lineup but it was the best selling scooter in the country in the past month.

At No. 2, was CB Shine commuter bike. Sales increased 21.53 percent YoY to 68,061 units, from 56,003 units sold in December 2020. YoY sales increase was also seen in the case of Unicorn 160 with a 61.05 percent rise to 19,321 units in December 2021, up from 11,997 units sold in December 2020. Honda Dio was at No.4 with a 60.79 percent de-growth on a YoY basis. Sales which had stood at 22,025 units in December 2020 dipped to 8,637 units last month.

Grazia sales increased 7.86 percent YoY to 3,610 units up from 3,347 units sold in December 2020 following which every other model posted a YoY de-growth. Honda Dream was at No. 6 with 56.33 percent de-growth to 2,180 units, Livo sales dipped 51.77 percent to 2,116 units and H’ness 350 sales fell 12.79 percent to 1,364 units.

Honda CB 200X, launched in August 2021 saw 919 units sold in the past month while there were only 10 units of CB 300R sold in December 2021. Honda CB 650, CB 500 and Gold Wing sales stood at 1 unit each.

Honda Exports December 2021

Exports of the company dipped 23.39 percent in December 2021 to 16,073 units from 20,980 units exported in December 2020. Topping export charts, Honda Dio has been a favourite in global markets. Sales increased 17.16 percent YoY to 4,138 units in December 2021 from 3,532 units sold in December 2020. Honda Dio commands a 25.75 percent share in the company lineup in terms of exports.

Honda Navi has gone on sale in US markets. The scooter was discontinued in its home market a few years after its introduction, but is now the most affordable two-wheeler in the company’s US line-up, with a base price of $1,807. Exports in the past month stood at 2,655 units, down 57.09 percent over 6,187 units shipped in December 2020. CB Shine at No. 3 saw increased demand globally by 0.78 percent to 2,583 units, up from 2,563 units sold in December 2020.

Honda X-Blade exports dipped 26.37 percent YoY to 1,396 units from 1,896 units shipped in December 2020 while the company has reported significant growth where exports of the Dream (1,300 units) and Grazia (999 unit) were concerned. Unicorn 160 and CB 350 exports also increased 136.52 percent and 44.71 percent respectively.

Honda Livo (700 units) and Hornet 160R (376 units) suffered a YoY de-growth by 58.82 percent and 72.51 percent respectively. At No. 11, exports of Honda Unicorn 150 saw a near 2 fold increase in demand to 155 units in the past month, up from 80 units exported in December 2020 while Activa (68 units) and Aviator (0 units) exports dipped 91.28 percent and 100 percent on a YoY basis.