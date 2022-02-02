Honda Scooters, Motorcycles Jan 2022 Sales – Activa, Dio, Shine, Grazia

Honda Two Wheeler domestic sales dipped 24.36 percent YoY in January 2022 while exports increased 90.61 percent

HMSI has only recently launched the new sporty edition of the Grazia 125 scooter and sales have crossed the 2 lakh milestone in eastern states of India that include Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura, Sikkim, Odisha, Assam and Nagaland.

The Honda Shine also crossed the 1 crore unit milestone while the company goes about expanding its BigWing dealership network in North India with a new outlet inaugurated in Kangra (Himachal Pradesh). Expansion of the company’s BigWing showrooms are also underway. The company has 88 touchpoint as on date which will be expanded it to 100 by end of the current financial year.

Honda Scooters, Motorcycles Jan 2022 Sales

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has today announced its sales numbers for January 2022. Total sales (Domestic + Exports) for the month stood at 3,54,209 units. This was against 4,37,183 units sold in January 2021 relating to a YoY de-growth of 18.89 percent.

When comparing sales (Domestic + Exports) on a month-on-month (MoM) basis, sales had stood at 2,23,621 units in December 2021, relating to a 58.40 percent growth. Leading two wheelers from Honda include Activa, CB Shine, Dio, Grazia, and others.

Domestic sales in January 2022 stood at 3,15,196 units, this was a 24.36 percent de-growth of 4,16,716 units sold in January 2021. MoM domestic sales increased 49.66 percent from 2,10,612 units sold in December 2021 while share percentage decreased from 94.18 percent held in December 2021 to 88.99 percent in the past month.

HMSI saw better results in global markets. Exports doubled on a YoY basis to 39,013 units, up 90.61 percent from 20,467 units shipped in January 2021. MoM exports surged 199.89 percent from 13,009 units exported in December 2021 while share percentage increased from 5.82 percent in December 2021 to 11.01 percent in January 2022.

Honda Two Wheeler – Key Highlights

Last month, HMSI also launched the 2022 CB300R at Rs 2.77 lakhs and Honda CBR650R in India at Rs 9.35 lakh. It is being brought in via the CKD route and is open for bookings. Honda CBR650R gets powered via a 649cc, DOHC 16 valve engine, capable of producing 87hp power at 12,000rpm and peak torque of 57.5Nm at 8,500rpm.

Honda CB300R gets colour options of Matte Steel Black and Pearl Spartan Red while 2022 CBR650R is presented in two colour schemes of Grand Prix Red and Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic. Honda CB300R is powered by a 286cc, 4 valve DOHC engine offering 31.1hp at 9,000rpm and 27.5Nm at 7,500rpm. The engine is paired to a six-speed gearbox, while a slip and assist clutch are offered as standard. In other news, Honda has trademarked the X-ADV scooter in India.

HMSI’s road safety initiative includes a Digital Road Safety Awareness training in Ahmednagar (Maharashtra). This was conducted for over 300 students and staff members of Amrutvahini College of Engineering. The company celebrated its 5th anniversary of its Traffic Training Park in Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) and 9th anniversary of Traffic Training Park in Jaipur (Rajasthan).