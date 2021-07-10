Honda Scooters, Motorcycles Price Hike July 2021 – Activa, Dio, Shine, Unicorn, CB350

Rise in input cost has forced manufacturers to increase prices multiple times this year

India’s second largest two-wheeler manufacturer, Honda has increased prices of its scooters and motorcycles in the range of Rs 740 to Rs 3,745 during the last six months. The price hike situation is largely the same for the entire auto industry. Rise in prices of steel and precious metals (palladium, rhodium, etc.) used in catalytic converters has increased overall cost of production.

Honda scooters price hike – Jan-July 2021

Starting with India’s top selling scooter Activa 6G, prices have increased by Rs 2,281. This hike is applicable for Activa 6G STD, Activa 6G DLX, Activa 6G 20th AE STD, and Activa 6G 20th AE DLX. In percentage terms, the price hike for these Activa variants is in the range of 3.26% to 3.41%.

For Activa 125, price hike is in the range of Rs 1,738 to Rs 2,008. The variants are Activa 125 Drum, Activa 125 Alloy and Activa 125 Disc. In percentage terms, price hike since January is in the range of 2.46% to 2.71%.

Grazia 125 Drum, Disc and Sport variants have undergone a price hike of Rs 2,008 since January. Percentage change in prices is in the range of 2.42% to 2.68%. In case of Dio STD, DLX and Repsol variants, price has increased by Rs 2,281 since January. Percentage increase ranges from 3.35% to 3.67%.

Honda motorcycles price hike – Jan-July 2021

Prices of Honda 110cc bikes (CD110 Dream and Livo) have increased by Rs 740 since January. The variants are CD110 Dream STD and DLX and Livo Drum and Disc. In percentage terms, prices have increased in the range of 1% to 1.15%.

For CB Shine Drum and CB Shine Disc, prices have increased by Rs 2,309 and Rs 2,308, respectively. In percentage terms, the numbers are 3.28% and 3.07%, respectively. In case of SP125 Drum and SP 125 Disc, prices have increased by Rs 2,307 and Rs 2,308, respectively. Percentage increase is 3.03% and 2.87%, respectively.

Honda Unicorn price has increased by Rs 3,193 since January. Percentage increase is 3.34%. Moving up, X-Blade Disc and X-Blade Rear Disc prices have increased by Rs 2,988. Percentage increase is at 2.77% and 2.66%, respectively. Next is Hornet and Hornet Repsol that have become costlier by Rs 2,987 in the last six months. Percentage increase is 2.33% and 2.29%, respectively.

Challenger to Royal Enfield Meteor 350, Honda H’ness CB350 DLX and DLX PRO prices have increased by Rs 3,745 and Rs 3,744, respectively. Percentage increase is 2.01% and 1.94%, respectively. At the time of its launch in October last year, CB350 DLX and DLX PRO were priced at Rs 1.85 lakh and Rs 1.90 lakh, respectively. Since then, prices have been hiked three times – in January, May and July.