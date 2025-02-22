Honda SCR125 Scooter Patented In India – Smaller Than Activa, Dio

India’s leading scooter manufacturer, Honda, seems to be interested in expanding its scooter portfolio. We say this because the company has just patented Honda SCR125 scooter in India and might have launch intentions. This is a smaller scooter that will slot below Activa and Dio, if it is launched in India. Let’s take a look.

Honda SCR125 Scooter Patented

Being the largest scooter manufacturer in India, Honda has found great success from Activa and Dio. Primarily Activa. However, the company has not found any success with scooters below the Activa and Dio. We’ve had Navi scooter X Motorcycle which didn’t appeal to buyers and we had CliQ, which didn’t click.

Now, Honda has patented SCR125 Xisha scooter in India, which could launch as a smaller scooter below Activa and Dio. Honda Scooter and Motorcycles India (HMSI) has not officially confirmed whether it will launch SCR125 Xisha or not. Also, there is a good probability of this patent just being an IP protection exercise, just like the Honda CG 160.

Where design is concerned, Honda SCR125 Xisha is a conventional and practical step-through scooter for families. It has apron-mounted halogen headlight and handlebar-mounted turn indicators. Rear design is conventional too as it has a halogen tail light and halogen turn indicators at both ends.

Specs & Features

For practicality, Honda is offering two open glove boxes behind the apron along with a hook. There’s a USB charging port beside a conventional keyhole, a solid stainless steel rear shelf, a single-piece comfortable seat, spacious floorboard, alloy wheels, disc brake setup at the front and a parking brake.

Instrument cluster is simple and is of analogue type completely. Fuel tank has 6L capacity, minimum ground clearance is 110 mm, wheelbase is 1,245 mm and the kerb weight is 103 kg. Honda SCR125 Xisha is powered by a 125cc engine that is rated at 8.85 bhp of peak power and an 88 km/h top speed.

