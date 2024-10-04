Honda September 2024 Sales – Exports Carry the Load

Honda September 2024 Sales – Domestic Sales Sink, Exports Skyrocket – Split Performance

Honda Cars India recorded total sales of 10,911 units in September 2024, reflecting a minor decrease compared to the same period last year. This included 5,675 units sold domestically and 5,236 units exported. Domestic sales in September 2024 showed a decline of 42.45 percent from September 2023, when 9,861 units were sold. Exports, however, increased significantly, marking 299.69 percent growth, up from 1,310 units in September 2023.

The contrast between domestic and export sales is notable, with domestic figures showing a sharp decrease of 4,186 units year-on-year. In contrast, the export segment grew by 3,926 units. This shift suggests a growing focus on overseas markets. Potentially driven by global demand for Honda’s vehicle lineup, which has expanded export operations in recent months.

Festive Deals Offer a Glimmer: Domestic Sales Up by 6.55 percent

Month-on-month, domestic sales in September 2024 improved, rising by 6.55 percent compared to August 2024, when 5,326 units were sold. This incremental increase in domestic sales may reflect the initial impact of festive season promotions like “The Great Honda Fest.”

In terms of quarterly performance, Honda Cars India achieved total sales of 29,388 units in Q3 2024. An improvement of 7.98 percent compared to Q3 2023. Export sales led this growth, with 13,763 units sold in Q3 2024, representing a 198.48 percent increase over Q3 2023’s export figure of 4,611 units. However, domestic sales in Q3 2024 decreased by 30.88 percent year-on-year, with only 15,625 units sold, down from 22,605 units in Q3 2023.

Festive Season Debut for Honda’s Elevate Apex Edition

The introduction of the Apex Edition of the Honda Elevate coincides with the festive season. This new variant offers enhanced features targeting premium segment buyers. The timing of this release, along with festive promotions, is strategically positioned to boost domestic sales during the high-demand period.

Rise in export sales, reflects Honda’s increasing focus on global markets. This shift may also indicate a strategic response to softening domestic demand, driven by macroeconomic factors affecting consumer purchasing power in India. Or the fact that Honda Cars India has a lean portfolio on offer. By expanding its export portfolio, Honda is diversifying its revenue streams and reducing reliance on a single market.

Honda’s Festive Playbook: Cashing In on India’s Big Spending Season

Festive season campaigns play a crucial role in boosting car sales in India. These promotions, aligned with major cultural events, help stimulate demand by offering limited-time discounts and exclusive offers. This approach is common across the automotive industry, where manufacturers aim to capitalise on the high consumer spending typically seen during the festive season.

Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “We kickstarted our annual festive campaign of The Great Honda Fest during September with new promotional offers and a new Apex Edition of the Elevate which have received good response from the market in terms of enquiries and showroom footfalls. With the onset of Navratra and upcoming Dussehra & Diwali festivities, we expect a stronger consumer sentiment which will help us to maximise sales during this auspicious period.”