Honda Showcases Next-Gen Hybrid and EV Technologies – Previews Future of Driving

Next-generation hybrid platform, large-size HEV system and Super-ONE-based compact EV headline Honda’s future lineup

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has unveiled a suite of next-generation automotive technologies at its Honda Automotive Technology Workshop, outlining the brand’s electrification roadmap for the second half of this decade. The event spotlighted Honda’s latest innovations in hybrid systems, EV platforms, and driving dynamics, setting the stage for a new era of sustainable, human-centric mobility.

The showcase emphasized Honda’s long-term goals of achieving carbon neutrality across all products and operations and zero traffic fatalities involving its vehicles globally by 2050. In line with these ambitions, the company reaffirmed its commitment to merging environmental responsibility with the joy of driving, regardless of whether the vehicle is hybrid-electric or fully electric.

Super-ONE Prototype-Based Compact EV: Small Car, Big Fun

Building on the excitement from the Super-ONE Prototype, which debuted at the Japan Mobility Show 2025, Honda detailed the driving technologies of its upcoming compact EV, slated to launch in Japan in 2026, followed by U.K. and Asian markets.

The production model — developed under the concept “e: Dash BOOSTER” — aims to transform everyday commuting into an exciting driving experience. The lightweight, wide-track chassis and centrally-mounted thin battery ensure a low center of gravity, resulting in exceptional agility and stability.

A new “Boost Mode” delivers bursts of performance, simulating a 7-speed transmission with synchronized sound and gearshift sensations — replicating the tactile joy of traditional petrol engines. This feature allows drivers to enjoy EV smoothness with the emotional engagement of an ICE car.

New Mid-Size Hybrid Platform: Lighter, Smarter, and More Fun to Drive

Honda introduced its next-generation hybrid platform, which will debut in a group of new HEV models from 2027 onward. The new architecture promises higher rigidity, reduced weight, and enhanced modularity, creating a perfect balance between driving excitement and efficiency.

By revising the structure and applying new engineering design techniques, Honda has reduced platform weight by 90 kg compared to current models. A modular layout — featuring shared components such as the engine bay and rear underbody — enables over 60% parts commonality across models, improving production efficiency and reducing costs.

Driving dynamics will see a leap forward with Honda’s new Motion Management System, leveraging robotics-inspired posture control, and an upgraded Agile Handling Assist system with pitch control for precise cornering and stability. These innovations are designed to amplify the “joy of driving” — a hallmark of Honda’s DNA.

Next-Gen Large Hybrid System: Power Meets Efficiency

For markets such as North America, where demand for large hybrid models remains strong, Honda revealed details of a next-generation large-size HEV system. The upcoming lineup will feature a new V6 engine, optimized for efficiency and emissions, paired with advanced drive units and battery packs for better performance and fuel economy.

Honda targets a 30% improvement in fuel efficiency and a 10% gain in full-throttle acceleration compared to existing internal combustion engine (ICE) models in the same segment. The system will also provide higher towing capacity, catering to large hybrid SUVs and crossovers. These vehicles will play a key role in Honda’s transitional phase before full-scale EV adoption, reflecting the company’s “multi-pathway approach” to electrification.

Honda’s Vision for the Future

Speaking at the workshop, Honda emphasized its dual focus on environmental progress and emotional engagement. The company remains committed to its M/M (Man Maximum, Machine Minimum) design philosophy — optimizing every inch of vehicle space while delivering technology that enhances human experience.

Under its “Enjoy the Drive” initiative, Honda aims to create vehicles that blend intelligent systems with driver engagement — maintaining its legacy of performance, innovation, and human connection as it transitions toward a fully electrified future. With its next-generation hybrid and EV platforms, Honda is not only preparing for the global shift toward electrification but also ensuring that the thrill of driving — the essence of the brand — remains very much alive in the electric era.