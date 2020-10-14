Honda Super 6 Discount Offers For Activa, CB Shine, Dio, Livo, Unicorn

Just before the start of festive season of Navratri and Diwali, Honda Two Wheelers has announced exciting discount offers

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India noted outstanding demand in September 2020 allowing the company to report sales at 5 lakh units. Sales stood at 5,00,887 units in the past month, up 9.87 percent as against 4,55,896 units sold in September 2019, thus gaining 44,991 unit volumes.

This sales target comes at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has caused havoc in the industry. Hence crossing the 5 lakh unit mark for the first time since September 2018 was a commendable feat.

Honda had recently announced two new launches of the H’ness CB350 in the 350cc segment and Hornet 2.0 and looks ahead to the festive season with as much optimism. The company has also revealed that it is working on a new entry level motorcycle which will be positioned below the CD 110 range.

Honda H’ness CB350 launch was timed just ahead of the festive season. It is offered in two variants of DLX and DLX Pro and priced at Rs.1.85 lakhs and Rs.1.90 lakhs respectively. The Honda Hornet 2.0 was recently launched as a replacement to the CB Hornet 160R and is priced at Rs.1.27 lakhs.

Honda’s Super 6 Festive Offer

As the Navratri, Dusshera and Diwali festive period in India draws closer, HMSI expects to see increased sales. Besides the fact that the auspicious period is around the corner, the buyer sentiments have also improved especially with the emphasis on personal means of transport in view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country.

However, assessing the shortage of finances even to optimistic buyers, Honda has introduced a Super 6 Offer. This will include savings upto Rs.11,000, 100 percent finance, low ROI at 7.99 percent onwards and 50 percent EMI offers along with cash back offer upto Rs.50,000 on use of debit and credit cards and special Paytm offers.

For these benefits, the company has tied up with financial companies such as IndusInd Bank, Muthoot Finance, Chola and Tata Capital and is being offered on all models in the company lineup, which will allow the company to see healthy sales level during this period.

Honda Activa 6G

The new discount offers announced by Honda, is applicable on all its popular two wheelers in India, including the best selling scooter – Activa. Currently, the Activa range consists of Activa 6G as well as Activa 125. Prices of the Activa 6G start from about Rs 65k while that of the Activa 125 starts from about Rs 69k. All prices are ex-sh. With the above mentioned new offers, customers can save up to Rs 11k on purchase of new Activa.