Honda Super-One Prototype Compact EV Unveiled – Launch Next Year

At the ongoing Japan Mobility Show 2025, Honda just unveiled Super-One Prototype, which is based on the Super EV Concept showcased at 2025 Goodwood Festival Of Speed. While the overall design and aesthetics are quite similar, Super-One Prototype is production-spec or close-to-production spec version of the concept.

Honda Super-One Prototype

After showcasing the 0 Alpha electric SUV Concept, Honda Motor Co has taken the veil off the Super-One Prototype. It is a compact tallboy hatchback with Kei car specifications. Even though it is a tallboy, it was a wide base which is facilitated by flared wheels pushed outwards for a wider track. This should unlock a lot of fun for enthusiasts.

Because it meets Kei car specifications, length will be under 3.4 metres, while still squeezing in a 5-door layout. Where design is concerned, we can see an overall squarish silhouette with a flat clamshell bonnet, flat-ish fascia and a squared-off rear. The glass tail-gate somewhat reminds of Honda Brio, though.

There are circular LED headlights, with circular LED DRLs, which are split in three elements. A Black plaque connects these two headlights where we can also see charging port flaps along with a horizontal cavity for air intake. Bumper gets one large air intake, flanked by two functional vertical slats for aerodynamics.

Flared wheel arches along with an 8-spoke (grouped in four elements) alloy wheel design is noteworthy. We can also see large windows, a flat-ish roof painted in Black, conventional door handles and more. At the rear, there are similar vertical slats in bumper, smoked-out LED tail light housings, Honda lettering, a shark-fin antenna and other elements.

Launch next year

It has to be noted that Honda Super-One Prototype gets a conventional Honda logo and not the futuristic one seen with 0 Series (0 Alpha, 0 Saloon, 0 SUV). On the inside, Super-One Prototype gets a 2-spoke steering wheels, a functional layered dashboard, physical buttons for majority of the vehicular functions and two displays (horizontal infotainment and squarish instrumentation).

While exact powertrain details are not revealed, Honda Super-One Prototype gets a Boost mode function for added performance. Interestingly, Honda has announced that Super-One will get a simulated 7-speed gearbox feeling along with a sporty virtual engine sound, which are aimed at providing an engaging drive similar to an ICE car.

Launch is slated for markets for Japan, UK and others, which is set to happen in 2026. Honda has not confirmed a launch in India, but we are hopeful.



