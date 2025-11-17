Honda Super ONE Prototype Track Drive – The Tiny EV That Thinks Like a Hot Hatch

Honda recently flew us to Japan for an exclusive look into its future—new products, new tech, and a clear roadmap for India. But the biggest highlight of the trip wasn’t inside a hall at the Japan Mobility Show. It was outside Tokyo, at the Honda Tochigi Proving Grounds, where we finally got behind the wheel of the Super ONE Prototype, Honda’s upcoming compact EV designed to redefine everyday mobility.

A Compact EV Built to Be Fun – Not Just Efficient

And after driving it on Honda’s private test track, one thing is clear: This is not a typical small electric car. This is a tiny EV with the heart and behaviour of a sporty hatchback. The Super ONE Prototype will go on sale first in Japan in 2026, followed by the U.K. and select Asian markets. This A-segment EV is based on Honda’s idea of “e: Dash BOOSTER”—a car that makes even your daily commute feel fun and engaging.

Honda has used a reworked version of its N-Series lightweight platform, widened significantly with a broader tread and flared fenders. The moment you turn the steering wheel, the prototype reacts instantly. No delay, no softness—just direct, clean response. The battery is placed flat and low in the center of the car, giving it:

– One of the lowest centres of gravity in its class

– Outstanding responsiveness to steering inputs

– Surprising stability in corners for something this small

On the Track: Light, Agile, and Shockingly Stable

At Tochigi, Honda let us drive the Super ONE Prototype on the handling course—tight bends, long sweepers, sudden direction changes. Unlike most small EVs that feel upright and appliance-like, the Super ONE feels balanced, athletic, and surprisingly confidence-inspiring. Within minutes, the car’s dynamic personality becomes obvious:

– It feels playful and eager, like a go-kart with Honda engineering finesse.

– The stiffened chassis and widened stance deliver remarkable composure, even during quick lane changes.

– The low-set battery keeps the car planted, letting you push harder than you’d expect from an A-segment EV.

The Magic Trick: Boost Mode + Simulated 7-Speed Gearbox

This is where Honda pulls off something unique—something we’ve never experienced in a small EV.

Boost Mode – A mode created exclusively for this car. Engage it, and the Super ONE suddenly wakes up:

– Power output increases noticeably

– Acceleration becomes sharper

– Simulated engine sound fills the cabin

– Virtual 7-speed gearbox kicks in with realistic shift behaviour

Honda has engineered this simulation beautifully. The system calculates gear position, virtual RPM, throttle input, and vehicle behaviour in real time. It’s playful, addictive, and genuinely engaging. This is not a gimmick—it’s Honda’s way of bringing ICE driving emotion into the EV era. You actually feel:

– Kickdown shocks

– Rev-matched virtual downshifts

– Fuel-cut sensation during coasting

Who Is It For?

Honda says the Super ONE is for people who want a compact, city-friendly EV but also want something that feels alive. It’s meant for everyday Japanese and European urban environments—but with an emotional, spirited driving character rarely seen in small EVs. In short, this is a car that makes short trips exciting and long trips enjoyable.

Battery / Specs

While Honda hasn’t officially revealed the battery or motor specifications for the Super ONE, we believe it packs a far more performance-oriented setup than the electric N One e it’s based on. Both cars share the same wheelbase, front-wheel-drive layout, and much of the underlying structure — but that’s where the similarities end. The Super ONE gets wider tyres, a significantly broader track, and a reworked steering system, making it more driver focused.

The chassis has been widened and stiffened, the suspension reinforced, and the steering rack quickened — all pointing toward a more athletic character. For reference, the N One e uses a 29.6 kWh battery and a 64 PS motor with 160 Nm of torque, but the Super ONE clearly delivers stronger performance. Battery size could be a little bigger, but the tuning and motor output are expected to be noticeably more potent, giving the Super ONE the lively, playful behaviour we experienced on the track.

Will It Come to India?

Honda is evaluating multiple EV options for India, including the Super ONE’s platform. But the Super ONE itself is not confirmed for our market yet. However, after experiencing the Super ONE on Honda’s Tochigi test track, it’s clear that this is not just another compact EV — it’s a personality-packed, fun-to-drive, premium small car unlike anything currently sold in India. And that’s exactly why Honda should seriously consider launching it here. Our market has no truly exciting, high-quality, city-friendly EV in this size or format; everything either feels too basic or too large for our traffic conditions.

The Super ONE, with its low centre of gravity, sharp steering, playful character and Boost Mode theatrics, would be perfect for Indian roads — quick, manoeuvrable and genuinely enjoyable even at low speeds. More importantly, bringing this model to India would do wonders for Honda’s brand image. For years, enthusiasts have been waiting for Honda to bring back something youthful, emotional and ride-focused. The Super ONE could be that turning point — a product that reminds people what made Honda special in the first place, while also aligning with India’s fast-growing EV push. If Honda gets the pricing right, this could become one of the most talked-about urban EVs in the country.