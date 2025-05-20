Honda Teases X-ADV 750 Scooter for India – Launch Soon

Just a day after launching the Rebel 500 cruiser, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has surprised enthusiasts once again by officially teasing the much-anticipated X-ADV 750 adventure scooter. The teaser, released via Honda India’s BigWing social handles, hints that the premium X-ADV could be launched in the coming days—marking a big leap forward for Honda’s premium strategy in India.

Honda X-ADV 750 – The Global ADV Scooter, Coming to India

This move is likely to bring much-needed relief and excitement to Honda fans in India, many of whom have long expressed frustration over the lack of high-end offerings in the country. With two premium launches in just two days, it looks like HMSI is finally delivering on its promise to bring more global models to Indian shores.

Globally, the Honda X-ADV 750 is one of the most unique offerings in the maxi-scooter segment. It blends adventure touring capability with everyday practicality and the comfort of a scooter. The model teased for India appears to be the same latest-generation version that was introduced internationally, which comes equipped with updated features and new colour options.

The X-ADV 750 is powered by a 745cc parallel-twin engine that produces 58 bhp and 69 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a 6-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT), making it a rare breed of scooters in the country. The robust underpinnings include 17-inch front and 15-inch rear wire-spoke wheels, dual disc brakes up front, and long-travel suspension—all engineered for mild off-road and touring capabilities.

Key features include LED lighting, an adjustable windscreen, a large digital display, and multiple riding modes. Internationally, it’s also offered with various accessory packs like Adventure, Comfort, and Urban, although it remains to be seen how Honda will package it for the Indian market.

Honda India’s Premium Push

Until now, Honda has primarily dominated the commuter scooter market in India with models like the Activa, Dio and recently launched Activa Electric. However, with rising demand for premium and lifestyle two-wheelers, the company appears to be shifting gears. The back-to-back reveal of the Rebel 500 and the X-ADV teaser shows that Honda is finally serious about tapping into India’s premium segment through its BigWing network.

It’s worth noting that the X-ADV 750 has been spotted on Indian roads previously, in full road-legal guise, registered in Arunachal Pradesh. At the time, it was believed to be a privately imported unit. But with this official teaser, a full-scale launch in India now looks imminent.

Honda India has not yet confirmed the price or launch date of the X-ADV 750, but more details are expected in the coming days. Given its premium positioning, the scooter will be sold via Honda BigWing Topline dealerships in select cities, similar to the Rebel 500. Stay tuned for more updates as Honda gears up to redefine the Indian premium scooter segment with the launch of the X-ADV 750.