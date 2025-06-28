Honda To Boost Hybrid Portfolio – 6th-gen City, New 3-Row SUV

As compared to Honda’s existing hybrid offering (City e:HEV), newer hybrid models will be more accessible, starting at around Rs 15 lakh

To bridge the gap between ICE and EVs, several carmakers have developed versatile multi-energy platforms. These allow the flexibility to quickly adapt to evolving market conditions. While ICE remains the mainstay, hybrids seem to be gaining momentum. Brands including Skoda, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Mahindra and Renault are upping their hybrid game. Honda too has similar plans, powered by a new multi-energy platform. Let’s check out the details.

Honda hybrid cars to use PF2 Platform

Autocar India reports Honda’s upcoming hybrid cars for India will be underpinned by the new PF2 modular platform. This new platform will support multiple powertrains including hybrids, ICE and EVs. Honda will be using this platform for its upcoming small and medium-sized vehicles. In addition to catering to domestic demand, cars built on the PF2 platform will also be exported to global markets. The new platform will enable the brand to establish India as a key production hub.

As of now, Honda offers the City e:HEV as the sole strong hybrid option in India. e:HEV utilizes advanced tech and is quite efficient, offering mileage of 27.26 km/l. That makes the Honda City e:HEV the most fuel-efficient sedan in India. However, e:HEV tech is complex and relies on imported components. That’s why the Honda City e:HEV is relatively quite expensive, starting at Rs 20.85 lakh. This has impacted its sales potential.

Honda’s new PF2 platform will be different, as it will see a high level of localization. Upcoming Honda cars based on the new PF2 platform could be offered in the price range of Rs 15 lakh to Rs 30 lakh. At a starting price of around Rs 15 lakh, Honda’s upcoming hybrid cars can witness significant demand. For context, the most affordable strong hybrid option currently available in India is the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. It is available in the price range of Rs 16.81 lakh to Rs 20.19 lakh.

Upcoming Honda hybrid cars, EVs

Honda’s first hybrid product based on the new PF2 platform is expected to be a new three-row SUV. It is expected to debut in 2027. In the company’s lineup, the new three-row SUV will be positioned above the Elevate SUV. Primary rivals will include the likes of Mahindra XUV700 and Tata Safari. Honda could use the existing 1.5-litre NA petrol engine from Elevate and also offer a strong hybrid option.

Honda’s second model based on the PF2 platform will be the sixth generation City sedan. Both NA petrol and strong hybrid powertrain options will be available. Launch of the sixth generation Honda City is expected in 2028. Production is expected to commence around May 2028.

Honda is also said to be working on a new sub-4-meter SUV based on the PF2 platform. Since the PF2 will be heavily localized, a competitive price point can be achieved for Honda’s new subcompact SUV. This SUV is likely to be powered by the Elevate’s 1.5-litre petrol engine.

Honda will also build its EV portfolio in India. The first offering will be an Elevate-based EV, which is expected to be launched in 2026. A second EV is also planned, expected to debut in 2029. This second EV will be based on the PF2 platform. It will be positioned below the Elevate.