Honda To Discontinue All Sub 50cc Mopeds – Emissions, EVs To Blame

Not just the Super Cub 50, but the entire bunch of 50cc Honda bikes on sale in Japan will be discontinued

As climate change events continue to increase, nations across the globe are taking measures to reduce their carbon footprint. One recent example is Japan, where tougher emission norms are set to be implemented in 2025. Due to this, iconic best selling two-wheelers such as Honda Super Cub 50 will no longer be available in Japan.

Costly compliance

While there is the option of using a catalytic converter, it will be a complex and costly process for a 50cc two-wheeler. One of the reasons Honda Super Cub 50 is preferred is its affordable pricing. It is available in the price range of 200,000–300,000 yen (approximately Rs 1.05 lakh to Rs 1.57 lakh).

Considering the cost of additional parts required to achieve compliance with the stricter emission norms in Japan, there will be a significant rise in prices. As per estimates, making the Super Cub 50 emission compliant will push its prices. Bringing it at around the same level as that of Honda’s 125cc bikes.

Along with the Super Cub 50, Honda will have to discontinue all the 50cc bikes it sells in Japan. Honda’s under-50cc portfolio includes Super Cub 50 Pro, Cross Cub 50, Giorno 50, Tact, Dunk, EM1 e:, Benly and CRF50F. Discontinuing these small capacity bikes comes at a time when demand for small mopeds has been continuously decreasing in recent years. A significant percentage of users are shifting to e-bicycles.

As per a report published by Nikkei Asia, small moped sales were at 92,824 units in 2023. This is just a small fraction of the approximately 2.78 million units that were manufactured in 1982. This was the period when small moped sales were at their peak. In Japan, Honda currently has around 80% market share in the moped segment.

Super Cub brand to be retained

While discontinuing the 50cc bikes, Honda will retain the Super Cub brand for the higher capacity models. It includes the Super Cub 110, Super Cub 110 Pro and Super Cub C125. While 125cc bikes should be able to achieve compliance with the stricter emission norms in Japan, there is not enough clarity about the future of Honda’s 110cc bikes.

Even though the popular 50cc Super Cub will be discontinued next year, it is good to know that the iconic brand itself is not being erased completely. Various media outlets and polls have voted the original Super Cub as the world’s greatest motorcycle. Since the time it was introduced, more than 110 million units have been sold. That makes the Super Cub the top selling two-wheeler on the planet.

In India, bestsellers like Splendor Plus and Honda Activa will take several years to break that record. It may never even happen, as the Indian two-wheeler market is also witnessing a strong shift towards EVs. Brands like Ola S1, TVS iQube and Bajaj Chetak have already entered the top 10 list of best selling scooters in the country.