Honda To Exit Car Sales In South Korea After 23 Years

Honda Motor Co. has announced that it will discontinue automobile sales operations in South Korea by the end of 2026. The decision comes as part of a broader strategy to realign global resources and focus on long-term competitiveness. The Japanese carmaker confirmed that its local subsidiary, Honda Korea Co., will stop selling cars in the country, although it will continue to support existing customers with after-sales services such as maintenance, spare parts and warranty.

Sales Struggles Behind The Move

While Honda has officially cited “changes in the global and South Korean automobile market environment,” low sales volumes appear to be a major factor behind the decision. Reports indicate that Honda sold fewer than 2,000 cars in South Korea in 2025. Monthly volumes have been extremely low, with just 84 units registered in March 2026. To put things into perspective, Honda sold over 13,000 units of Accord alone in the United States in the same month.

Even though Honda managed to outsell a few niche brands like Cadillac, Peugeot and Lincoln in South Korea, its presence remained marginal compared to rivals. Brands like Tesla, BMW and Mercedes-Benz continue to dominate the imported car space with significantly higher volumes.

Over Two Decades In The Market

Honda entered the South Korean market in 2004 and offered models such as Accord and CR-V over the years. In the 23 years existence, the brand struggled to build meaningful scale in a market dominated by strong domestic players like Hyundai and Kia, along with established German luxury brands. Despite efforts to maintain a presence, Honda’s car business in the country remained limited in reach and volume.

After-Sales Support To Continue

Honda has assured existing customers that support will not be impacted. The company will continue to offer servicing, maintenance, spare parts supply and warranty coverage even after stopping car sales. This approach ensures that current Honda car owners in South Korea will not face immediate issues related to ownership.

Focus Shifts To Motorcycles

Even after exiting the car segment, Honda will continue its motorcycle operations in South Korea. The company has stated that two-wheelers will remain the core of its business in the market. Honda Korea plans to strengthen its motorcycle lineup and customer experience going forward, indicating a shift towards segments where it has stronger demand and brand recall.

Honda’s exit highlights the challenges faced by foreign automakers in South Korea’s highly competitive automotive market. With low volumes and limited growth potential, the company appears to be reallocating resources towards markets and segments that offer better returns. The move also reflects a broader industry trend where automakers are becoming more selective about global operations, especially in markets where scale remains difficult to achieve.