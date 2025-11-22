Honda To Launch New Cars Via CBU – Focus On Premiumization For Indian Market

To boost its upmarket appeal, Honda will be importing premium models such as the Prelude, ZR-V and the Honda 0 SUV

Honda has planned a major product onslaught for the Indian market, with as many as 10 new cars to be launched by 2030. In addition to mass-market products, Honda will also focus on premium offerings. The latter ones will be imported as CBUs in limited numbers and targeted at folks who prefer exclusivity. Let’s get more details about these developments.

Honda Prelude hybrid

Discontinued in 2001, Honda Prelude has returned as a sleek, electrified sports coupe. It combines nostalgia with hybrid efficiency and is positioned as an accessible grand tourer. Honda Prelude is scheduled for launch in the first half of 2026. It will be Honda’s first two-door model for the Indian market. Launch price could be around Rs 80 lakh.

Honda Prelude has immense potential to rise as a halo product, which is aligned with the brand’s focus on premiumization. Powering Honda Prelude is an e:HEV hybrid system that comprises a 149 hp 2.0-liter Atkinson-cycle engine and electric motors. Combined power output is 200 hp and 315 Nm of torque. Acceleration is pretty decent with 0 to 100 km/h achievable in under 7 seconds. Prelude is more about a powerful, fun driving experience and not the track aggression associated with the Civic Type R.

For the Indian market, Honda is carrying out the necessary tweaks in Prelude to achieve E20 compliance. Tyre specifications are also being finalized to suit Indian conditions. Honda Prelude has a driver-focused cockpit with features such as a 10.2-inch instrument cluster and a 9-inch Google built-in touchscreen. Other highlights include a flat-bottom steering wheel with metal paddles, sports seats with integrated headrests, and blue stitching and brake accents.

Honda ZR-V hybrid

Expected towards the end of 2026, Honda ZR-V hybrid comes across as a sassy crossover. Key highlights include a polygonal mesh-type grille, sharp LED DRLs, curvy body panelling, circular wheel arches, a tapering roofline, shark fin antenna and a roof-mounted spoiler. The dual exhaust tips at the rear enhance the crossover’s sporty profile.

The hybrid setup powering Honda ZR-V comprises a 2.0-litre Atkinson engine, integrated with two electric motors. Combined power output is 184 hp. Honda ZR-V is equipped with an e-CVT transmission and has AWD. Across Honda’s global lineup, the ZR-V is positioned below the CR-V. It can be a practical choice for the Indian market and could be offered at a starting price of around Rs 50-60 lakh.

Honda 0 SUV

This will be the most premium ‘halo’ Honda model to be introduced in India. Launch is expected in mid-2027. Honda 0 is an all-electric SUV, which essentially highlights the brand’s growing prowess in the EV segment. Key highlights include pixel-style lighting elements, illuminated Honda logo, layered bumper design, glossy black body cladding, flush door handles, sporty alloy wheels and a distinctive rear profile.

Honda 0 SUV is based on the brand’s 0 Series EV architecture. It could be equipped with an 80-100 kWh battery pack, although official details have not been revealed. Real-world range is expected around 500 km. The SUV will feature Honda’s latest-gen battery technology and software systems. Honda 0 all-electric SUV could be launched in India at a price of around Rs 80 lakh+.

With the Prelude, ZR-V Hybrid and the flagship Honda 0 electric SUV leading the charge, Honda will be repositioning itself as something more exciting and aspirational. These CBUs will work primarily as halo products, enhancing the brand’s upmarket feel. Even more pronounced than what was once perceived with products like the Accord, CR-V and Civic.

