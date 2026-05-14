Honda To Launch New Sub 4m SUV and Mid Size SUV By 2028 in India – CEO

Honda has officially announced two all-new SUVs for India as part of a major overhaul of its strategy for the Indian market. The announcement was made by Honda Global CEO Toshihiro Mibe during the company’s global financial results presentation, where India was identified alongside North America and Japan as one of Honda’s key priority markets for future growth.

Honda revealed that starting from 2028, it will introduce new India-focused products in two major categories — vehicles under 4 metres in length and the mid-size segment. Silhouettes shown during the presentation strongly hinted at SUV body styles for both models.

Honda Admits Global Strategy Didn’t Fully Work For India

One of the biggest highlights from Honda’s presentation was the company openly acknowledging that its earlier global product development strategy may not have been fully suited for India. Instead of continuing with globally standardised products, Honda now plans to develop vehicles specifically aligned with Indian customer preferences, pricing expectations and usage patterns.

During the presentation, Honda stated that it will “redefine the best specifications” for India and pursue an “optimal balance of performance and price”. The company also said it will proactively utilise local development resources, including external collaborations, to bring products to market faster.

The sub-4m SUV will mark Honda’s return to the compact SUV segment after discontinuing WR-V in 2023. It is expected to rival Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet and Hyundai Venue. The second model will belong to the mid-size SUV category, where Honda currently has limited presence with Elevate. While no technical details have been revealed yet, the new SUV could potentially feature hybrid or electrified powertrain options as part of Honda’s future roadmap.

Honda 0 Alpha EV Already Testing In India

Apart from these two newly confirmed SUVs, Honda is also preparing to strengthen its electric vehicle portfolio in India. The company has already started testing the upcoming Honda 0 Alpha electric SUV in India ahead of its expected launch next year.

The 0 Alpha is part of Honda’s new global EV lineup and is expected to be positioned as a premium electric SUV with advanced software, connectivity and ADAS features. With the confirmation of new sub-4m and mid-size SUVs now joining the pipeline, Honda appears to be preparing a much broader India strategy spanning both ICE and EV segments.

10 New Models Planned By 2030

Honda had earlier confirmed plans to introduce 10 new models in India by 2030, with SUVs expected to form the majority of that lineup. The newly confirmed sub-4m and mid-size SUVs are likely to be among the first major products under this renewed India-focused strategy.

In the near term, Honda is also preparing to launch the facelifted City sedan and ZR-V Hybid in India next week. However, today’s announcement signals a much bigger long-term push towards SUVs and volume-driven products tailored specifically for Indian buyers.