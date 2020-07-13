Honda to sell unsold BS4 Activa, CB Shine, Dio, Livo, Hornet, CBR250R – At huge discounts

The pre-registered Honda BS4 stock comes with significant discounts the extent of which will vary depending on the model and location

The lockdown couldn’t have come at a worse time for the automakers who were frantically working on depleting their BS4 stock before the April 1, 2020, deadline. India imposed a complete shutdown in the last week of March, depriving the companies off the crucial days of final stock clearance push.

The Supreme Court initially offered a 10 day relaxation period after the lockdown to to let dealers sell 10% of their BS4 stock but quickly recalled the order citing discrepancies in the number of vehicles sold. Since BS4 vehicles cannot be registered after the implementation of BS6 standards, several passenger car and two wheeler markers had to write off their left-over unregistered stock, amassing huge losses in the process. It seems, some brands have managed to registered their unsold BS4 stock through their dealers across various cities before the deadline in the hopes of selling them as unused old vehicles with hefty discounts.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has floated a campaign to sell its ‘unused vehicles’ at ‘unthinkable prices’. The two wheeler giant has launched a new section on its official website to collect customer data like their location, contact details and the model they are interested in. After the form has been filled, you will be contact shortly by a customer care executive of your nearest Honda dealer to take the transaction forward.

We get the impression that the extent of discount depends on the level of stock of the particular model at the local dealership. Although the automaker hasn’t explicitly stated that the campaign is for BS4 stock, the ‘unused’ classification gives us a clear hint.

For example, a Honda dealer in Panipat is selling the pre-registered 0-km stock of Honda Navi mini motorcycle for a tempting price of INR 30,000 (on-road). That’s a discount of more than INR 15,000 compared to its ex-showroom price! The catch here is, even though the pre-registered unused vehicles are brand new for all practical purposes, they are second-hand on paper hence will carry less resale value when it is time for your to let them go (you will already be the second owner on the record). Moreover, if you are planning to buy these vehicles through loan, you will have to pay higher interest rate associated with used vehicles.

BS4 Honda Scooters, Motorcycles Available

– Activa 125

– Activa 5G

– Activa i

– Aviator

– CB Hornet 160R

– CB Shine

– CB Shine SP

– CB Unicorn 160

– CBR250R

– CD 110 Dream

– Cliq

– Dio

– Dream Neo

– Dream Yuga

– Grazia

– Livo

– Navi

– X-Blade

Please note that not all motorcycles will be available in your city / or your choice of dealer. You will need to fill in the form on the Honda website, and wait for them to get back with confirmation if your choice of BS4 vehicle is in stock or not.

All things considered, pre-registered BS4 stock could still be an attractive proposition if you are able to negotiate with your dealer for a good discount. Don’t hesitate to haggle!