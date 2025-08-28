Honda to Showcase Cars, Bikes, Jet and Marine Tech at Japan Mobility Show 2025

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has revealed its plans for the upcoming Japan Mobility Show 2025, set to take place at Tokyo Big Sight from October 29 to November 9, 2025. Staying true to its theme of “The Power of Dreams”, Honda will display a wide range of mobility products — from cars and motorcycles to aircraft and marine engines.

Key Highlights of Honda’s Exhibits

Automobiles

1. Honda 0 Saloon Prototype (Japan premiere): A flagship EV based on Honda’s new dedicated architecture, showcasing the “Thin, Light, and Wise” design philosophy.

2. Honda 0 SUV Prototype (Japan premiere): A mid-size EV SUV, set to be the first Honda 0 Series model to reach the market, offering a spacious and flexible cabin.

Motorcycles

1. Honda CUV e: A Class-2 electric commuter bike powered by Honda’s swappable Mobile Power Pack e: batteries.

2. Rebel 1100 S DCT: A production cruiser model equipped with Honda’s Dual Clutch Transmission.

Other Mobility Products

1. HondaJet Elite II: Full-scale interior mockup of Honda’s light business jet, giving visitors a chance to experience its luxury cabin.

2. Honda BF350 Outboard Motor: A new flagship large-size boat engine combining high power with fuel efficiency.

Participation in Special Programs

Honda will also be part of the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association’s (JAMA) “Main Programs” at the show:

– Tokyo Future Tour 2035: A look at how mobility products and services could shape daily life 10 years from now. Honda will display its robotic Miimo lawn mower and UNI-ONE personal mobility device.

– Mobility Culture Program: Featuring legendary vehicles like the McLaren Honda MP4/4 F1 car and NSR500 GP bike, celebrating Honda’s motorsport heritage.

– Startup Future Factory: A dedicated booth for Honda IGNITION, the company’s new business creation program.

– Out of KidZania: An interactive zone for children (grades 1–6) to explore mobility careers and learn through hands-on activities with Honda UNI-ONE.

What to Expect

Honda’s booth will bring together futuristic EVs, iconic race machines, aviation and marine technologies, as well as interactive exhibits that connect with both adults and children. The company says more details will be revealed by late September on its dedicated show website. The Japan Mobility Show 2025 will open for the public on October 31, following two press days on October 29 and 30.