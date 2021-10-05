Honda Two Wheeler Sales Cross 50 Million Milestone – Activa No 1 Scooter

Honda Activa scooter has played a crucial role in helping the company achieve this milestone

Honda Two-Wheelers has crossed the 5 crore / 50 million sales milestone in India. Having started its solo operations in 2001, following its separation from Hero MotoCorp, the company caters to a wide range of buyers with a host of motorcycles and scooters, each targeting a different customer base. Earlier this year, Hero MotoCorp celebrated 100 million sales milestone.

Honda has achieved this milestone over past 2 decades. The first 1 crore (10 million) customer base was in the initial 11 years to touch a 2 crore sales milestone in 3 years and then on to 2.5 crores in 16 years. The fastest growth, at triple the speed, has been reported in the past 5 years when the next 2.5 crore customers were added taking a total tally to 5 crores. Best sellers from Honda include offerings such as the Activa, CB Shine, Dio, Grazia, Unicorn, Dream, CB350, etc.

Honda Activa India’s Highest Selling Scooter

Helping Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on this momentous journey has been the Honda Activa. Launched in 2001, this scooter has many feathers in its cap. It is the country’s highest selling scooter and has been receiving several updates over the years. The Activa range consists of Activa 6G and Activa 125.

The Dio scooter along with the Grazia have also added to the company success and both these models are set to get new variants as per documents filed with the RTO. Activa variants listed in the document include Activa 6G and Activa 6G LED. There will also be four variants of Dio listed as Dio, Dio with digital speedometer, Dio with 3D emblem, Dio with digital speedometer and 3D emblem, each of which get composite cast wheels.

Honda’s Journey 1999-2021

Starting with the company’s incorporation in 1999, HMSI set up its first production unit in Manesar from where the Honda Activa made its debut. Exports of the company commenced in 2002 while the Unicorn 150cc marked its entry in 2004 while in the same year, the Activa scooter emerged as the No.1 brand in the country.

In 2006, HMSI introduced the Shine 125cc motorcycle and in 2008, despite an economic slowdown, the company managed to sustain double digit growth. An industry first Combi-Brake System with equalizer technology was launched in 2009 and in 2011, the company opened its 2nd manufacturing unit in Tapukara, Rajasthan.

Following its entry into the mass motorcycle 110cc segment in 2012, the company also inaugurated a new technical center with integrated SEDBQ function while a 3rd plant in Narsapura, Karnataka was opened in 2013. HMSI also introduced Honda Eco Technology (HET) contributing to improved mileage and in 2014, Honda Gold Wing GL1800 was introduced into the country.

HMSI’s journey continued with more new models being introduced in 2015 while expansion with a 4th plant in Vithalapur, Gujarat was inaugurated in 2016. Honda Africa Twin came to India in 2017 and in 2018, the company achieved several milestones with 40 million sales, investment of Rs. 6.3 billion into the Vithalapur facility and exports crossing the 2 million mark. 2020 saw the introduction of a new lineup of scooters and motorcycles while in 2021, the company crossed the 5 crore unit mark in domestic markets among other achievements.