Honda Two Wheeler Exports Cross 30 Lakh – Activa, Navi, Dio, CB350

Honda 2Wheelers India reports 30 lakh units in cumulative exports in 21 years

For Honda 2Wheelers, the company is in its 21st year of operations in India. In this time, Honda 2Wheelers India cumulative exports have surpassed the 30 lakh unit mark. This strengthens Honda’s position as the topmost scooter exporter of India. The achievement is spearheaded by Dio. Honda Navi, a more recent launch saw sales in India dwindle but continues to enjoy great demand as a topmost export for Honda in recent months.

Export opportunities have increased manifold in recent years. By 2016, the first 15 lakh exports took a 16 year time period. The remaining 15 lakh units benefitted from accelerated export growth, and has been achieved in under 5 years. This is at more than 3 times the earlier speed.

Honda Two Wheeler Exports

Over time, Honda has expanded its export portfolio. Starting with Activa in 2001, Honda now exports 18 models. While the Activa scooter has advanced over time reaching new milestones each year in the domestic market, its exports have never reached such great heights.

Honda’s performance in the domestic market backed largely by Activa places the company securely at second place in the sales list. Accolades in the export market are reserved for Honda Dio. Growth has been furthered not only by product portfolio expansion but also an increase in global footprint.

Honda has entered advanced markets with exports to more than 29 export markets today. Some of the top two wheelers exported by Honda from India in recent months include the likes of Navi, Dio, X-Blade, Dream, CB Shine, Hornet, Unicorn, Activa and even the CB350 Hness.

In 2020 Honda Overseas Business Expansion business vertical was started. The manufacturer has expanded its global exports footprint. This includes developed markets like the United States, Japan, and Europe among others. In recent times, HMSI has started manufacturing global engines at its 4th factory at Vithalapur, Gujarat.

HMSI exports expansion

Atsushi Ogata – Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, ‘Such milestones are a shining testimony of HMSI’s sustained efforts in expanding Honda’s footprint in global exports. Last year we flagged off our global engine production line at Vithalapur plant in Gujarat, thus strengthening our export capabilities further. As we make further inroads into developed markets, our reinstated focus on exports expansion takes HMSI one step closer to become a ‘Manufacturing Hub for the World’.”

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “In the last two decades, Honda has delighted more than 30 lac two-wheeler customers through exports. Led by Dio Scooter, we are expanding our export portfolio including both scooters & motorcycles. To establish high quality and efficiency, matching global standards, HMSI raised a dedicated Overseas Business vertical in 2020.”