Honda Two Wheeler Sales Aug 2021 – Activa, Dio, Shine, CB350, Unicorn

Honda has registered an 18% growth MoM in August 2021 with 4,30,683 unit sales

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has reported August 2021 sales figures. Sales stood at 4,30,683 units in the past month. This included 4,01,469 units in domestic markets while 29,214 units were exported.

When compared to same month last year, HMSI has posted a sales decline of 6.25% in domestic market YoY. When compared to July 2021, MoM sales increase was 17.9%. In July 2021 HMSI posted sales of 3,84,920 units (that includes 3,40,420 domestic sales and 44,500 units exported).

Best selling Honda two wheelers for the month include the likes of Activa, Dio, CB Shine, Unicorn, Grazia, Dream, HNess CB350, etc. Total sales in the past month were however a 3 percent decline as against 4,43,969 units sold in August 2020.

Key Highlights in August

In the past month, HMSI expanded its networks with inauguration of BigWing in Bhubaneshwar from where the company will retail its mid-size motorcycle segment. Honda’s TopLine dealership in metros showcases the company’s premium motorcycle range that includes models such as the H’ness CB350, CB350RS, CB500X, CBR650R, CB650R, CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP, adventure tourer Africa Twin Adventure Sports and flagship model Gold Wing Tour. BigWing dealerships in cities retails the company’s mid-size range of motorcycles.

Semi-conductor shortage has affected supplies which could relate to longer waiting periods especially during the auspicious days of the festive season. The company is in talks with suppliers to avoid any such negative impact while are also communicating with customers who are awaiting delivery.

Rising costs of raw material like steel and precious metals has also caused HMSI to increase prices of its models. However the company is trying to reduce cost burden to be passed on to the consumer which could adversely affect demand.

New Launches

HMSI introduced the new model in the 180-200cc segment. The CB200X launch was a virtual event in view of the current pandemic situation in the country. CB200X is priced at Rs 1.44 lakh and is ideally suited for city and highway touring.

The CB200X launch marks the start of the festive season in the country but also comes in at a time when there is a supply chain crisis being experienced across the auto industry. The CB 200X is powered by a 184.4cc single cylinder, air cooled engine that also powers the Hornet 2.0 on which it offers 17.23 hp power at 8500 rpm and 16.1 Nm torque at 6000 rpm.

Expansion Plans

At launch of the new CB200X, the company announced that they aim to have around 7,000 customer touch points across the country over next 3 years. HMSI currently has around 6,000 sales infrastructure that includes dealerships and sales and service networks. Demand has been rising especially in Tier II and Tier III towns making it imperative to expand networks.