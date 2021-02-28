Honda Two Wheeler Sales, Exports Jan 2021 – Activa, Dio, Hornet, HNESS 350

HMSI posted YoY domestic sales growth in Jan 21 boosted by that of the Activa Scooter and CB Shine while exports sales dipped 30.13 percent

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) revealed their sales figures for January 2021. The company has posted double digit growth in the past month, to 4,16,703 units, up 42,668 units as against 3,74,668 units sold in domestic markets in Jan 2020. The Honda Activa scooter, despite de-growth, was the best-selling model in the company lineup.

Honda Activa, CB Shine, Dio Domestic Sales

Honda Activa Scooter alone contributed to half of the company’s total domestic sales for January 21. Sales of the Activa stood at 2,11,660 units, down 9.84 percent as against 2,34,749 units sold in Jan 20.

The CB Shine also ended the month on a good note making it the best-selling motorcycle in the company lineup. Domestic sales of this entry level commuter motorcycle grew 73.90 percent at 1,16,222 units, up from 66,832 units sold in Jan 20. The Dio scooter was at No. 3 with sales in domestic markets at 28,914 units, down 11.45 percent as against 32,651 units sold in Jan 20.

At No. 4 on the sales charts was the Unicorn 160 with sales of 25,799 units. The Unicorn 160 BS6 was launched early last year with a more premium design, revised styling, added comfort and 160cc more powerful engine.

Honda Dream, Grazia, Livo

Honda Dream managed a 5th spot on the list with domestic sales at 9,298 units, de-growth of 42.29 units as against 16,111 units sold in Jan 20. The Honda Grazia followed at No.6 with sales growth of 385.97 percent to 7,518 units, in the past month, up from 1,547 units sold in Jan 20. Sales of the Livo too surged by 165.97 percent to 7,338 units in Jan 21, over 2,759 units sold in the same month of the previous year.

Honda Hornet 2.0 and H’ness 350, two relatively newcomers to the company lineup saw domestic sales of 4,709 units and 3,543 units respectively while the XBlade also contributed 1,703 units to total domestic sales, up 1603 percent over just 100 units sold in Jan 20. Aviator scooter was taken off the shelves, Unicorn 150 was replaced by the Unicorn 160cc version and Hornet 160R has also been discontinued following the upgrade to BS6 emission standard.

January 2021 Exports

HMSI suffered de-growth of 30.13 percent for exports in Jan 21. Total exports stood at 20,467 units, down from 29,292 units exported in Jan 20. The Navi scooter was most in demand in global markets with 6,028 units exported, up 111.95 percent as against 2,844 units in Jan 20. Honda Navi was the most exported scooter from India during the month. The Navi scooter continues to be produced in India but is exclusively offered for export purposes.

At No.2, exports of the Dio dipped 59.25 percent to 4,137 units in the past month, down from 10,152 units exports in Jan 20. CB Shine was in a 3rd spot with 3,558 units exported in the past month, up from 2,649 units shipped in the same month of the previous year. The Honda X-Blade and Grazia followed in quick succession at Nos. 4 and 5 and even as the X-Blade reported export growth of 50.13 percent to 2,342 units, exports of the Grazia dipped 25.24 percent to 1,256 units in the past month, down from 1,680 units shipped in Jan 20.

De-growth in terms of exports were also reported for the Honda Hornet 160R and the Livo. The Unicorn 160 also found 66.04 percent lower demand in global markets with 432 units exported last month as against 1,272 units exported in Jan 20. Even as the Honda Activa stood at No.1 in domestic sales, it, was at a 10th spot on the export list with 364 units exported in the past month, down from 784 units exported in Jan 20. The Honda H’ness 350, standing at No. 12 in terms of exports with 270 units shipped in the past month while the Unicorn 150 suffered a 50 percent de-growth with 160 units exported in Jan 20.