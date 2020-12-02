Honda Activa Helps HMSI Nov 2020 Sales Cross 4 Lakh – 10% Growth

Activa has once again been the best selling Honda two wheeler in India

In line with industry trends, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has registered positive YoY growth in November. A total of 4,12,641 units were sold in the domestic market, which is YoY gain of 10.54%. Sales during the corresponding period last year stood at 3,73,283 units. However, MoM sales have turned negative at -16.55%. Sales during October 2020 were 4,94,459 units.

MoM de-growth in November is not surprising, since this has been the usual trend in post festive period. Two wheeler sales usually attain their peak during the festive season and tend to dip in the subsequent period.

Honda two wheeler exports

Honda exported a total of 20,565 units in November, which is YoY de-growth of -11.04%. Exports during the corresponding period last year stood at 23,116 units. MoM de-growth is much higher at -37.15%, as compared to 32,721 units exported in October 2020.

Honda total sales (domestic + exports) were 4,33,206 units in November, which is YoY gain of 9.29%. Total sales during the same period last year were 3,96,399 units. In terms of MoM growth, total sales are down by -17.83%. Total sales in October 2020 were 5,27,180 units. If we add the sales numbers of October and November, Honda’s festive sales have crossed the one million milestone.

Honda domestic and international bestsellers

Honda is currently the second largest two wheeler manufacturer in India, trailing behind Hero MotoCorp while ahead of TVS, Bajaj and others. In the domestic market, the company’s bread and butter is the popular Active scooter. Lifetime sales of Activa over the last two decades have already crossed the 20 million mark.

The company recently launched a special 20th anniversary edition Activa 6G to celebrate its success. It came with cosmetic enhancements such as a new Matte Mature Brown colour, golden strips, and gold embossed ‘Activa’ logo.

Other Honda bestsellers in the domestic market include CB Shine, Dio, Unicorn 160, Dream, Livo, Grazia and Hornet 2.0. Recently launched Honda H’ness CB350 has also been receiving a lot of attention and appreciation from bike enthusiasts. CB350 goes up against rivals such as Classic 350, Meteor 350, Jawa and Benelli Imperiale 400. Honda is currently expanding its Big Wing dealer network, something that is expected to boost sales of CB350 and other premium bikes.

Talking about exports, Honda’s bestsellers include Navi, Dio, CB Shine, Hornet 160R, X-Blade, Grazia and Unicorn 160. The company is currently the top scooter exporter from India, made possible largely by consistent demand for Dio. Earlier this year, Honda achieved the milestone of exporting more than 2.5 million two-wheelers. The company’s products are shipped to several countries across Middle East, Asia and Latin America.