Home Bike News Honda Activa Helps HMSI Nov 2020 Sales Cross 4 Lakh - 10%...

Honda Activa Helps HMSI Nov 2020 Sales Cross 4 Lakh – 10% Growth

Satya Singh
Satya Singh

New Honda Activa 6G 20th Anniversary
New Honda Activa 6G 20th Anniversary Edition

Activa has once again been the best selling Honda two wheeler in India

In line with industry trends, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has registered positive YoY growth in November. A total of 4,12,641 units were sold in the domestic market, which is YoY gain of 10.54%. Sales during the corresponding period last year stood at 3,73,283 units. However, MoM sales have turned negative at -16.55%. Sales during October 2020 were 4,94,459 units.

MoM de-growth in November is not surprising, since this has been the usual trend in post festive period. Two wheeler sales usually attain their peak during the festive season and tend to dip in the subsequent period.

Honda two wheeler exports

Honda exported a total of 20,565 units in November, which is YoY de-growth of -11.04%. Exports during the corresponding period last year stood at 23,116 units. MoM de-growth is much higher at -37.15%, as compared to 32,721 units exported in October 2020.

Honda total sales (domestic + exports) were 4,33,206 units in November, which is YoY gain of 9.29%. Total sales during the same period last year were 3,96,399 units. In terms of MoM growth, total sales are down by -17.83%. Total sales in October 2020 were 5,27,180 units. If we add the sales numbers of October and November, Honda’s festive sales have crossed the one million milestone.

Honda Two Wheeler Sales Nov 2020
Honda Two Wheeler Sales Nov 2020 vs Nov 2019 (YoY) vs Oct 2020 (MoM)

Honda domestic and international bestsellers

Honda is currently the second largest two wheeler manufacturer in India, trailing behind Hero MotoCorp while ahead of TVS, Bajaj and others. In the domestic market, the company’s bread and butter is the popular Active scooter. Lifetime sales of Activa over the last two decades have already crossed the 20 million mark.

The company recently launched a special 20th anniversary edition Activa 6G to celebrate its success. It came with cosmetic enhancements such as a new Matte Mature Brown colour, golden strips, and gold embossed ‘Activa’ logo.

Other Honda bestsellers in the domestic market include CB Shine, Dio, Unicorn 160, Dream, Livo, Grazia and Hornet 2.0. Recently launched Honda H’ness CB350 has also been receiving a lot of attention and appreciation from bike enthusiasts. CB350 goes up against rivals such as Classic 350, Meteor 350, Jawa and Benelli Imperiale 400. Honda is currently expanding its Big Wing dealer network, something that is expected to boost sales of CB350 and other premium bikes.

Talking about exports, Honda’s bestsellers include Navi, Dio, CB Shine, Hornet 160R, X-Blade, Grazia and Unicorn 160. The company is currently the top scooter exporter from India, made possible largely by consistent demand for Dio. Earlier this year, Honda achieved the milestone of exporting more than 2.5 million two-wheelers. The company’s products are shipped to several countries across Middle East, Asia and Latin America.

Newsletter

* indicates required


ABOUT US

Started in 2008, RushLane is India's leading auto news website. Updated daily with news on cars, bikes, motorcycles, scooters, electric vehicles, commercial vehicles, domestic sales and exports report, scoops, exclusive spy shots, as well as detailed reviews by experts.

RushLane Facebook Groups - CrashLane, SpyLane, InfoLane, MemeLane, SnagLane. Join Whatsapp Group, Telegram Channel to get news / updates in your phone.