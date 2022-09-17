Honda Upcoming 100cc Bike To Rival Splendor And HF Deluxe

Honda upcoming 100cc bike is coming in 2023 and is highly likely to be the company’s first new offering of 2023

It is a known fact that Honda is a top name in the Indian scooter market. With Activa in its arsenal, Honda is practically unmatched. To put it into context, Activa alone accounts for more than 50 percent of Honda’s total sales. If you take top 10 best-selling scooters in India, Activa sells almost as much as the rest of the nine contestants combined. In the global two wheeler market, India plays a leading role for Honda bringing in lakhs of units in sales each month.

Honda doesn’t enjoy the same monopoly when it comes to best-selling motorcycles. That is because Hero MotoCorp has always been the champion in this era. With Splendor range of budget bikes, Hero has unmatched popularity among rural customers. This is where Honda is currently falling short. This is where Honda is planning to chart a stronger path forward.

Honda Upcoming 100cc Bike

This development is in the form of a 100cc bike to challenge Splendor. Right now, Honda’s lowest capacity commuter motorcycle engine is a 110cc unit (109.51cc) that does duties on CD 110 Dream and Livo. Above these are Honda Shine and SP 125 which come with a 125cc engine.

However, its arch-rival, Hero offers a 100cc platform (97.2cc) which promises more frugality. Something which target audiences appreciate. This engine is offered with HF Deluxe and Splendor Plus, which is the highest-selling motorcycle in the country.

Speaking at 62nd annual convention of SIAM, HMSI CEO and MD, Atsushi Ogata revealed that Honda’s upcoming product is a 100cc budget commuter motorcycle. He further revealed that this 100cc commuter will be Honda’s first product in 2023. Honda upcoming 100cc bike will take Honda’s reachability even further and is expected to be well received in India. Honda is also planning to launch over 10 new EVs globally.

Atsushi Ogata also stressed that for rural use where short-distance riding is the norm, 125cc and upcoming 100cc models will do better. This market is not too hot for EVs as budget and versatility is the deciding factor here. With a well-tuned suspension and a good frame, this new platform might yield good fruits to Honda and close in the marginal gap that it currently has behind Hero.

Specs and Pricing

Currently, Honda’s 125cc platform, which consists of Shine and SP125 is powered by a 124cc engine that makes around 10.6 bhp of power and 11 Nm of torque. Shine gets a 4-speed gearbox. While SP125 gets a 5-speed unit. This category of motorcycles offer around 60 km/l of fuel economy in the real world too.

Its arch-rival Splendor Plus and HF Deluxe get a 97.2cc engine that is capable of making around 8 bhp of power and 8.05 Nm of torque. This engine is only coupled to a 4-speed gearbox. This platform is even more frugal and offers around 65+ km/l fuel efficiency. Honda upcoming 100cc bike might also make power and torque figures around the same ballpark.

HF Deluxe pricing starts from Rs. 54K and Splendor Plus start from around Rs. 70K and comes packed with features like XTec connectivity too. While CD 110 Dream starts at around Rs. 70K and Livo start from Rs. 75K. With an aggressive price point, Honda upcoming 100cc bike may make a dent in Splendor sales. Apart from Splendor Plus and HF Deluxe, it will also compete with Bajaj Platina too.

