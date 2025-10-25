Honda V3R 2025 EICMA Debut Likely – World’s 1st Bike With Electric Compressor

While not official, Honda V3R (E-Compressor) could have a displacement of around 900 cc, generating more than 100 hp

Honda has several innovations to its credit, such as the Uni-Cam engine, self-balancing tech, e:DCT, E-Clutch, eSP and advanced airbag system. The latest technology from Honda making headlines is the new V3 engine platform that comes with an electric compressor. While the concept version was showcased at last year’s EICMA, Honda might be unveiling a production version at 2025 EICMA. The new V3 engine with the electric compressor will power a new range of Honda motorcycles. Let’s get more details on this story.

Honda V3R E-Compressor bike – Performance, features

Honda’s first model to feature the new V3 engine will be the V3R E-Compressor naked bike. Trademarks for this new bike have already been filed in Europe and the USA. Earlier this year in February, the ‘V3R’ name was registered in Europe. Honda has also registered the name ‘V3R E-Compressor’ in Europe. Similar trademarks have been filed in the United States.

At last year’s EICMA, Honda had provided a few details about the new V3 engine. It is a water-cooled, 75-degree V3 engine, which will be used with multiple large-displacement bikes. While the exact displacement has not been revealed, speculation suggests that Honda’s V3 engine could be around 900 cc. Working with the electric compressor, the engine could generate more than 100 hp and 100 Nm of torque.

According to Honda, the electric compressor is the first-of-its-kind to be used in a motorcycle. When launched, it will be the world’s first production bike to have this tech. Powered by a compact battery, the electric compressor controls the compression of the intake air independently. It does not have to depend on engine rpm or exhaust flow. As a result, the engine is able to deliver high-response torque even at lower rpm.

Honda’s electric compressor has various other benefits. For example, it does not need any type of intercooler. Honda has also designed the electric compressor with a compact profile so that it can be easily accommodated within the limited space of the bike’s core frame. The chosen orientation and lightweight profile ensure that the electric compressor does not adversely impact the bike’s centralization of mass. Users can expect a distinctive aural experience with Honda’s new V3R bike.

Honda V3R – Launch date, pricing

It is expected that Honda will introduce its new V3R (E-Compressor) bike sometime in 2026. The official presentation for the bike at 2025 EICMA is scheduled for 4th November at 10 AM. The V3R is likely to have a base variant (naturally aspirated engine) and a top variant with the E-Compressor (supercharger).

While pricing details are not available, Honda had mentioned last year that its new bikes with the V3 engine are geared towards mass production. That indicates a competitive pricing strategy. As per estimates, the Honda V3R E-Compressor bike could be offered at a starting price of around €14,500 (Rs 14.80 lakh).



