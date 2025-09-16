Honda WN7 Electric Motorcycle Makes Global Debut – 130 Kms Range

Honda has officially entered the electric motorcycle market in Europe with the debut of its first-ever electric naked bike, the Honda WN7. This marks a significant milestone in the brand’s long-term carbon neutrality strategy, as Honda works toward making all of its motorcycle products carbon-neutral by the 2040s.

Honda WN7 Electric Motorcycle

The WN7 has been introduced as Honda’s first fixed-battery electric motorcycle in the “Fun” category. It is the production version of the EV Fun Concept, which the company showcased at EICMA 2024 in Milan. Designed for riders who seek both performance and sustainable mobility, the WN7 embodies Honda’s 75 years of motorcycle development expertise in an all-new electric form.

Core Highlights of the Honda WN7

– Range & Charging: Offers an estimated riding range of over 130 km (83 miles) on a single charge. Its fixed lithium-ion battery supports CCS2 rapid charging, enabling 20% to 80% charge in just 30 minutes. Home charging is also supported, with a full charge achieved in under 3 hours.

– Performance: Honda says the WN7’s performance is on par with a 600cc internal combustion engine (ICE) motorcycle in terms of output, and it rivals 1000cc ICE motorcycles in torque, ensuring powerful acceleration and riding excitement.

– Design & Technology: Features a slim, futuristic design that highlights its EV identity. Riders get a 5-inch TFT screen with connectivity through Honda RoadSync, providing seamless integration of navigation, calls, and notifications.

– Quiet Thrill: While delivering strong torque, the WN7 also offers the quiet and smooth ride that is distinct to electric motorcycles, enhancing the overall riding experience.

Naming & Philosophy

The name WN7 reflects its development ethos – “W” stands for “Be the Wind” (development concept), “N” stands for “Naked,” and “7” denotes the output class. This aligns with Honda’s effort to blend performance motorcycling with its vision for a carbon-neutral future.

Honda’s Broader EV Strategy

Honda is treating 2024 as the starting point of its global electric motorcycle expansion. With the WN7, Honda has taken its first step into the electric Fun segment, but the company has confirmed that its electrification roadmap will also cover a wide range of models, from urban commuters to performance motorcycles.

By introducing the WN7, Honda is not only strengthening its product portfolio but also reinforcing its commitment to sustainability while ensuring motorcycling retains its spirit of thrill and freedom.