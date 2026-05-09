Honda WN7 Electric Motorcycle Patented In India – Launch Soon?

Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India (HMSI) has been a notable ICE 2W manufacturer in the country and took a dig at the growing electric scooter segment with Active E and QC1. Within a short span, Honda had to pull the plug on its EV ambitions. Now, Honda has patented a premium electric motorcycle in India, sparking fuel speculations. Let’s take a closer look.

Honda WN7 Electric Motorcycle Patented

In September 2025, Honda unveiled WN7, which is its first-ever sports electric motorcycle. It is sort of the production-spec version of Honda EV Fun electric motorcycle concept showcased in November 2024. Honda WN7 has won the prestigious Gold Award at iF Design Award 2026, a first for any Honda product.

This electric motorcycle is now patented in India, sparking launch speculations. However, there is a good probability of this being just an IP protection exercise (Intellectual Property) in India. We have seen countless Honda motorcycle patents making their way to the patent registry, but not to showrooms.

Where design is concerned, Honda WN7 electric motorcycle looks handsome in a futuristic way. It has a robotic face with a minimalist approach. There seems to be a single-piece design element that acts as a cover over the frame and battery along with creating the sort of ‘fuel tank’ like silhouette.

There is a wide handlebar along with bar-end circular mirrors. The fascia consists of a wide LED DRL and vertically arranged headlights. A single-piece seat along with a monocoque subframe look interesting. There is a single-sided swingarm and this is the side where the drive from its mid-mounted motor and rear disc brake are positioned, lending a clean appearance at the right side.

What does it offer?

The N in WN7 means ‘naked’, while W signifies the development concept ‘Be The Wind’ and 7 means the performance category. Speaking of performance, Honda WN7 is powered by a single electric motor rated at 50.4 KW (peak power, 67.5 bhp) and 100 Nm, promising a similar performance as a 600cc motorcycle.

Honda WN7 is equipped by a 9.3 kWh battery pack, promising a range of 130 km on a single charge. It supports fast charging from CCS2 charging port which can take the battery from 20% to 80% SOC in under 30 minutes. It has a 5-inch TFT instrument cluster with connected features and tips the scale at 217 kg.

In UK, Honda WN7 went on sale for a starting price of GBP 12,999 (approx Rs 16.74 lakh). Honda WN7 India launch is unlikely, unlike the Honda Airblade which was also patented in India, which has better chances of launching in India.





