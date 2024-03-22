Honda WR-V Launched In Japan For JPY 2m (Rs. 11.5 Lakh) – India-Spec Elevate

When compared to India-spec Elevate, Honda WR-V launched in Japan gets the same 1.5L NA Petrol engine mated to a sole CVT gearbox

After launching Elevate SUV in India, Honda Cars India Ltd is expanding its footprint globally. The company is extending its operations to incorporate international business and is shipping India-made Honda Elevate to Japanese market. Where Honda Motor Co sells this very vehicle under the name WR-V.

Honda WR-V Launched In Japan

The company celebrated a historic milestone with this development. For the first time since its inception, Honda Cars India Ltd has exported a vehicle to Japan in the form of WR-V SUV. This signifies the company’s profound manufacturing prowess and global competitiveness. This reflects HCIL’s confidence in delivering high-quality made-in-India products to global customers.

In Japan, Honda has launched made-in-India Elevate SUV as WR-V in three trim levels – X, Z and Z+. Prices start from JPY 2,098,800 for base X trim and goes till JPY 2,489,300 for top-spec Z+ (including consumption tax). These prices roughly translate to a window between Rs. 11.55 lakh and 13.70 lakh in today’s exchange rates.

Considering the prices and the equipment on offer with WR-V, we would say that India-spec Elevate comes off as expensive. We say this because, Honda WR-V only gets an automatic CVT gearbox as standard, while India-spec Elevate gets a manual gearbox with base model.

Even the base WR-V X trim in Japan gets Honda Sensing ADAS, 6 airbags, full LED headlights, Honda Connect telematics suite, auto climate control, 7-inch instrument screen, IR and UV cut glass, paddle shifters. Where dimensions are concerned, WR-V measures 4,325 mm in length, 1,790 mm in width and 1,650 mm in height.

Elevate’s ground clearance is 220 mm, while WR-V in Japan has 195 mm. Where powertrains are concerned, both Elevate and WR-V feature the same 1.5L 4-cylinder NA Petrol engine with VTEC variable valve timing. Peak power is 87 PS at 6,600 RPM and peak torque is 142 Nm at 4,300 RPM. Honda WR-V in Japan misses out on a manual gearbox.

Statement from Honda Cars India

Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Takuya Tsumura, President and CEO, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “Launch of the ‘Made-in-India’ Elevate as WR-V in Japan is a proud moment for all of us. This reaffirms our manufacturing potential and growing importance of Honda Cars India in Honda’s global business strategies.

The All-New Honda Elevate has been very well appreciated in the Indian market becoming our key pillar of business. We are confident that we will be able to replicate this success and satisfy our global customers with best quality and craftsmanship.”