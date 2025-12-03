Honda WR-V RS SUV Spied Undisguised In Pune – ARAI Testing Before Launch?

Honda Cars India Limited has announced a major product onslaught for the Indian market at the Japan Mobility Show 2025. We’re talking about 10 new cars for India. Of which, 7 will be SUVs. While the company didn’t disclose which these 10 new cars would be, other than 0 Alpha, one of them seems to be the WR-V.

We say this because an undisguised test mule of Honda WR-V RS SUV has been spied around Pune city. This hints at a major development at Honda’s stables, which could launch soon enough. This is an Indonesia-spec WR-V RS 4m SUV and not the Japan-spec WR-V, which is a rebadged Elevate. Let’s take a closer look.

Honda WR-V RS SUV Spied Undisguised

With just three vehicles to offer (Amaze, City, Elevate), Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) seems to have reached a stalemate in the Indian market. To navigate out of this stalemate and come up with a robust portfolio, HCIL announced 10 new cars for Indian market by 2030 and WR-V Sub 4m SUV might be the first of these.

An Indonesia-spec Honda WR-V RS SUV was spied testing in Pune, Maharashtra. The front and rear number plates read ‘Honda Jakarta Centre’ and there was a piece of paper stuck to front windshield which read ‘Testing Vehicle’. Since it was spied in Pune, one can speculate that it is undergoing ARAI testing.

The test mule was completely undisguised and in the top-spec RS trim level with sportier exterior design. It is a 4m SUV measuring 4,060 mm in length, 1,780 mm in width, 1,608 mm in height and has a 2,485 mm long wheelbase. If launched in India, length could be trimmed to bring it under Sub 4m constraint for B Segment tax benefits.

What to expect?

In Indonesia, it is based on 2nd Gen Amaze platform and shares most of its interiors. For India, Honda could put 3rd Gen Amaze’s interior into this vehicle. Notable exterior elements include cascading effect grille, sporty RS bumpers, skid plates, body cladding, 17-inch alloy wheels, LED lighting, RS Aero Kit, sequential LED blinkers and more.

On the inside, dashboard and steering wheel is identical to 2nd Gen Honda Amaze. In the RS trim, WR-V gets an all-black theme with Black upholstery. For contrast, Honda uses Red stitching. WR-V RS gets a 7-inch infotainment screen, 4.2-inch TFT MID, LaneWatch Camera, 6 airbags, cruise control and Honda Sensing ADAS suite.

In Indonesia, Honda WR-V RS is powered by a 1.5L i-VTEC engine with 121 PS of peak power and 145 Nm of peak torque, mated to either a 6-speed MT or a CVT. For India, HCIL might consider the 1.2L engine doing duties under 3rd Gen Amaze for B Segment tax benefits. Official confirmation regarding WR-V RS India launch is yet to be done.