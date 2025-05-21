Honda X-ADV Adventure Scooter Launched in India at Rs 11.90 Lakh

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has officially launched the much-awaited X-ADV adventure scooter in the Indian market. Priced at Rs. 11.90 lakh (ex-showroom, Gurugram), the X-ADV combines the rugged appeal of an adventure bike with the comfort and practicality of a maxi-scooter. Bookings are now open via Honda’s BigWing dealerships across India, with customer deliveries starting in June 2025.

Bold Design Meets Urban Utility

The Honda X-ADV sports a futuristic crossover design highlighted by dual LED headlamps with DRLs and integrated indicators. It offers a purposeful stance and excellent road presence with 17-inch front and 15-inch rear spoke wheels.

The 22-litre under-seat storage includes a USB-C charger, enhancing practicality for everyday use. The seat is designed with better padding and lower reach, ensuring enhanced comfort and accessibility. Buyers can choose between Pearl Glare White and Graphite Black colour options, both reflecting the X-ADV’s premium character.

Tech-Loaded and Adventure-Ready

Inside the cockpit, a 5-inch TFT display with Honda RoadSync offers turn-by-turn navigation, call/SMS alerts, and music/voice control. The X-ADV is powered by a 745cc twin-cylinder engine producing 43.1 kW and 69 Nm, paired with Honda’s 6-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) for smooth automatic gear shifts.

Riders get four pre-set riding modes (Standard, Sport, Rain, Gravel) and a customizable User mode, controlled via ride-by-wire. Safety and performance are elevated with dual-channel ABS, Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), and cruise control.

Premium Suspension and Braking

The chassis features a tubular steel frame, 41mm USD front forks, and a preload-adjustable rear monoshock. Braking is handled by dual 296mm front discs with radial calipers and a 240mm rear disc, ensuring reliable stopping power on mixed terrain.

The X-ADV is exclusively available via Honda’s BigWing dealerships in India. Customers can also book online. Prices start from Rs 11.9 lakh, ex-sh. With this launch, Honda further expands its premium BigWing portfolio, aiming to tap into the growing demand for performance and lifestyle two-wheelers in India.

Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “The launch of the X-ADV marks yet another milestone in our BigWing journey as we continue to expand our premium motorcycle portfolio. With a perfect blend of adventure capability and city-friendly dynamics, the X-ADV will help you take a ride on the wild side. Whether it’s weekday commutes or weekend escapes, this crossover machine offers unmatched practicality and performance, promising to deliver on all fronts. We look forward to welcoming riders to explore this unique experience at our BigWing dealerships.”

Mr. Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “At Honda, we constantly challenge conventions to redefine the motorcycling experience. The X-ADV is a statement of innovation and design evolution – a machine that breaks boundaries between adventure and urban mobility. With its unique styling, versatile performance, and advanced technologies, the X-ADV is built for those who seek new experiences on two wheels. We are confident that it will attract a new segment of premium motorcycle enthusiasts in India.”