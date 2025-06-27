Honda X-ADV Delivery Starts In India – Details, Walkaround

Currently there are no direct rivals to the Honda X-ADV in India and it offers a unique experience of a scooter and an ADV

Honda recently launched the X-ADV adventure scooter in India at Rs 11.90 lakh. The X-ADV offers a unique ride experience, as it combines the comfort of a scooter and rugged characteristics of an adventure bike. Honda X-ADV is imported into India via the CBU route and deliveries have now commenced at Honda BigWing dealerships. Let’s check out the details.

Honda X-ADV Delivery Starts

With its brawny profile, Honda X-ADV makes a strong road presence. Sharp, asymmetrical body panelling ensures a dynamic character. Most of these panels are made from recycled plastic, as part of Honda’s sustainability goals. Front fascia looks dominating with sharp, vertically stacked housings for the dual LED headlamps and integrated LED DRLs with turn indicators.

There’s a large windscreen that can be easily adjusted with just one hand. Other highlights include handguards, a step-up seat, lumbar support for the rider, upswept exhaust and robust grab rails. Unlike a motorcycle that has largely no storage, the Honda X-ADV has 22 litres of under-seat storage. These images are credited to automotive enthusiast Vinay (vinaytorque).

Users also get a dedicated button at the front to open the seat. Moreover, the seat is supported with gas struts for easy handling. Inside, there’s a light and USB Type-C charging port. Tech kit includes a 5-inch full colour TFT screen that displays a range of information. It includes speed, RPM, gear indicator, fuel level, odometer, real-time fuel consumption, temperature and clock.

Users can see the ride mode selected (Sport, Standard, Gravel, Rain, User (customisable) and DCT mode settings. Traction control status and G-Mode activation status is also displayed. The instrument also supports Honda RoadSync, allowing access to smartphone pairing, turn-by-turn navigation, ride data syncing, alerts for calls and messages and OTA updates.

Performance & Specs

Powering the Honda X-ADV is a highly capable 745cc, liquid cooled, parallel twin, SOHC engine. It generates 58 hp and 69 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 6-speed DCT gearbox. The bike benefits from Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) and cruise control.

While the powertrain looks impressive on its own, Honda X-ADV has actually proven its mettle in serious off-road endurance racing. In the 2019 Gibraltar Race, the Honda X-ADV won Class 2 (601–950cc) and finished 7th overall. It was piloted by veteran rally rider Renato Zocchi. The gruelling Gibraltar Race is a 14-stage rally across Europe, covering 7,000 km.

Honda X-ADV utilizes a diamond tubular steel frame. It has 17-inch front and 15-inch rear cross-spoke wheels, wrapped in 120/70R and 160/60R tubeless tyres, respectively. Braking setup comprises 296 mm (with 4 piston calliper) and 250 mm (with 1 piston calliper) disc brakes at front and rear.

The bike uses SFF-CA-USD™ forks at the front for responsive handling. At the rear, the bike has a monoshock suspension with adjustable spring preload. Seat height is 820 mm whereas ground clearance is 165 mm. X-ADV weighs 237 kg and can carry 13.2 litres of fuel.