Honda X-Blade BS6 India launch price Rs 1.07 lakh (up by Rs 17k)

The 2020MY Honda X-Blade BS6 gets only engine-kill switch as an extra feature over its BS4 counterpart

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the X-Blade commuter in BS6 format with minor improvements over its phased-out BS4 version. The 2020MY Honda X-Blade BS6 is offered in two formats: single-disc and twin-disc. Ex-showroom prices start at Rs 1.07 lakh and Rs 1.11 lakh, respectively. On average, its pricing has gone up by over Rs 17,000.

Despite carrying a substantial price hike, the Honda X-Blade BS6 gets only an engine-kill switch as a welcome add-on over its BS4 version. The commuter motorcycle was launched back in 2018 at Rs 79,768 ex-showroom. It lacked ABS initially. The single-channel ABS variant which debuted later came at a price roughly Rs 8,000 higher. Honda started its full-LED headlamp trend in the country with the ‘Robo-faced’ X-Blade.

In 2020MY format, the Honda X-Blade is available in four colours: Pearl Spartan Red, Matte Axis Grey Metallic, Pearl Igneous Black and Matte Marvel Blue Metallic. A new tank graphics has been added as well.

Honda X-Blade BS6 Tech Specs

BS6 Honda X-BladeDimensions
Length2013 mm
Width786 mm
Height1115 mm
Wheel Base1347 mm
Ground Clearance160 mm
Kerb WeightSingle Disc – 143 Kg, Double Disc – 144 Kg
Seat Length582 mm
Seat Height795 mm
Fuel Tank Capacity 12 L
  
ENGINE 
Type4 Stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine
Displacement162.71 cc
Max Engine Output10.2 kW / 13.67 hp @ 8000 rpm
MaxTorque14.7 N-m @ 5500 rpm
Fuel SystemPGM-FI
Bore x Stroke57.300 x 63.096 mm
Compression Ratio10.0:1
Starting MethodSelf/Kick
  
TRANSMISSION 
Clutch TypeMultiplate Wet Clutch
No. of Gears5 Gears
  
TYRES & BRAKES 
Tyre Size &Type (Front)80/100-17 M/C 46P (Tubeless)
Tyre Size &Type (Rear) 130/70-17 M/C 62P (Tubeless)
BrakeType & Size (Front)Disc – 276 mm (Single Channel ABS)
BrakeType & Size (Rear)Drum – 130 mm, Disc – 220 mm
  
FRAME & SUSPENSION 
Frame TypeDiamond Type
Front SuspensionTelescopic
Rear SuspensionHydraulic, Monoshock
  
ELECTRICALS 
Battery12V, 4.0 Ah
HeadlampLED

Other notable features include rear monoshock suspension, petal disc brakes, semi-digital instrument console, etc. The digital meter incorporates a gear-position indicator, clock and service reminder. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director (Sales & Marketing) of Honda Motorcycles & Scooter India, states that the X-Blade BS6 is “hard to resist” in its segment.

Like almost every other Honda product launched in the BS6 era, the new X-Blade features PGM-FI, counter-balancer and HET (Honda Eco Technology) in its power plant. The 160cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine makes 13.67bhp and 14.7Nm of torque. This is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Output figures are slightly better than the Honda Unicorn 160 BS6.

Honda claims that the engine offers superior efficiency and torque characteristics for its class. Customer can also avail a special six-year warranty package (three years standard + three years optional extended). Thanks to this initiative, the company expects a good response on the market in the months to come. The 2020MY Honda X-Blade BS6 is a less-sporty alternative to the all-new Hero Xtreme 160R, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, Suzuki Gixxer and Yamaha FZ V3.0.

With its launch, HMSI has updated almost its entire portfolio to BS6 emission norms. The company leads in the petrol-CVT scooter segment with the Honda Activa while being a major player in India’s commuter motorcycle market. Monthly sales are gradually picking after the Indian government eased down its COVID-19 lockdown protocols. However, sales numbers are much lower than usual.

