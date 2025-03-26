Honda XL750 Transalp ADV Gets RS 80K Discount – Details

In India, the Honda XL750 Transalp adventure-tourer bike rivals the likes of Triumph Tiger 900, BMW F 850 GS and Suzuki V-Strom 800DE

Honda had introduced the XL750 Transalp in India in October 2023. It was priced at Rs 10.99 lakh and imported in limited numbers as CBU units. The bike is positioned as a versatile machine, one that can seamlessly accommodate long-distance touring, off-road tracks and even rush hour traffic.

Honda XL750 Transalp ADV – Rs 80,000 cash discount

In great news for enthusiasts, Honda is offering an instant Rs 80,000 cash discount on the XL750 Transalp. This could be a one-time opportunity, as only limited units may be available. The bike is offered at a starting price of Rs 10,99,990. With the discount applied, effective pricing will be Rs 10.20 lakh.

In comparison, rival Triumph Tiger 900 GT is available at a starting price of Rs 13.95 lakh. The Tiger 900 Rally Pro model starts at Rs 15.95 lakh. BMW F 850 GS is available at Rs 13 lakh, whereas Suzuki V-Strom 800DE has a price tag of Rs 10.30 lakh. Cash discount offer on the Honda XL750 Transalp is currently live and available while stocks last.

The offer could be a way to clear existing inventory before the new model is released in India. Although, an official announcement about the updated XL750 Transalp has not been made. Details about the updated version were revealed at 2024 EICMA. If launched in India, the updated model could be priced in the range of Rs 11.5 lakh to Rs 12 lakh. Honda could introduce the updated XL750 Transalp in India later this year or early 2026.

Buy now or wait for updated XL750 Transalp?

Considering that the engine will be the same as earlier, the overall ride experience with the updated model won’t see a drastic change. Honda XL750 Transalp is equipped with a 755cc, liquid cooled, inline two-cylinder engine that generates 91.7 hp and 75 Nm of torque. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox and has a slipper clutch. While power delivery will be the same, the newer model benefits from an updated suspension setup.

The front 43 mm Showa USD forks will be softer in compression and rebound. It will ensure enhanced bump absorption, ensuring smoother rides. In comparison, the rear monoshock suspension will be firmer to achieve enhanced control and handling. This will be especially relevant when travelling with pillion or luggage at the rear. Suspension travel of 200 mm front and 190 mm rear will be the same with the updated XL750 Transalp.

Other changes for the new Honda XL750 Transalp include a redesigned LED projector headlight, a revised windscreen and new colour options. Equipment list upgrades include a new 5-inch colour TFT screen with Bluetooth connectivity and Honda RoadSync. The switchgear will also be updated. Rider aids such as traction control and riding modes of Sport, Standard, Rain and Gravel will be the same as that of the current model. The customizable User mode will also be carried over.