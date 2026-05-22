Honda ZR-V e:HEV Hybrid Launch Soon, Bookings Open – 22.8 km/l Mileage

Key features of Honda ZR-V include a panoramic sunroof, Bose premium audio system, strong hybrid tech and Level-2 ADAS

As part of its brand premiumization strategy, Honda has debuted the ZR-V hybrid SUV in India. Honda has also introduced the 2026 City facelift today. ZR-V will be imported as a CBU. It benefits from India’s new policy that allows carmakers to import up to 2,500 vehicles annually without requiring local homologation.

The launch will happen soon and bookings for ZR-V have commenced in the country. Deliveries will start from 2nd half of July. Let’s check out the ZR-V in more detail.

Honda ZR-V – Design and features

Blending elegance with a chiselled appearance, Honda ZR-V has a striking presence. Key features include a vertically slatted grille and sleek LED headlamps with integrated DRLs. The SUV has distinctive side trims and premium mesh inserts on the lower bumper. Honda is offering some exciting colour options with the ZR-V. These make it an even more compelling choice for buyers who want a commanding presence for their ride.

Side profile has sporty machined alloy wheels, body-coloured door handles, dual-tone ORVMs, circular wheel arches and an elegantly sloping roofline. At the rear, Honda ZR-V has distinctive tail lamps, a raked windshield, roof mounted spoiler and dual exhaust tips with chrome surround. While the ZR-V has sporty styling and powerful presence, it is designed for practical applications and is suitable for family-oriented needs.

Dimensionally, the SUV is 4,568 mm long, 1,840 mm wide, 1,620 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,657 mm. Ground clearance is around 180 mm, whereas boot space seems decent at around 380 litres. With the rear seats folded, the boot space can be increased to 1,312 litres.

Interiors, equipment

A comprehensive range of premium features are available with the ZR-V. Key highlights include genuine leather seats, soft padding on the dashboard, a 10.2-inch instrument cluster and a 9-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Also available are features such as a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, Type-C charging ports, ventilated seats, rear AC vents, dual zone climate control and 12-speaker Bose premium audio system.

Users can expect a comfy, lounge-like experience with the ZR-V. Safety is pretty robust with the Honda SENSING ADAS package. It includes features such as collision mitigation braking, pedestrian accident reduction steering, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, blind spot information and traffic jam assist. Standard safety kit includes 8 airbags, vehicle stability assist, electronic parking brake with automatic brake hold, agile handling assist, hill start assist, hill descent control, multi-view camera and driver attention monitor.

Performance

Honda ZR-V is based on the Honda Architecture (HA) global platform, which can also be seen with the 11th-generation Honda Civic and the global CR-V. It is equipped with the e:HEV (full hybrid) powertrain, comprising a 2.0-litre direct injection engine, generating 141 PS and 182 Nm of torque. With the electric motor, combined output is 184 PS and 315 Nm.

Honda ZR-V can provide propulsion in pure EV mode, hybrid mode and engine mode. With the strong hybrid setup, Honda ZR-V offers fuel efficiency of 22.8 km/l. It also excels in performance, with 0 to 100 km/h achievable in around 8 seconds. In terms of pricing, Honda ZR-V will compete with rivals like Volkswagen Tiguan, Skoda Kodiaq and Jeep Meridian.























