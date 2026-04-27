Honda ZR-V India Launch Likely On 22 May – Hybrid SUV, CBU Import

Honda is set to expand its premium SUV portfolio in India with the launch of ZR-V, which is likely to launch on 22 May 2026. The upcoming SUV will be brought to India as a completely built unit (CBU) and will serve as the brand’s flagship offering in the market.

Positioned as a halo product, Honda ZR-V will not target high volumes, but instead focus on strengthening brand image in the premium SUV space. Expected pricing is in the range of Rs 40 lakh to Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom), placing it against rivals such as Volkswagen Tiguan and Skoda Kodiaq.

Hybrid-Only Powertrain, Premium Positioning

As reported earlier, the updated ZR-V is now offered as a hybrid-only model. It is powered by a 2.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with Honda’s strong hybrid system. The petrol engine produces 141 PS and 182 Nm, while the electric motor delivers 184 PS and 315 Nm.

This setup works via an e-CVT transmission, allowing the SUV to run in EV mode, hybrid mode or engine-driven mode depending on driving conditions. The hybrid system is similar to what Honda offers globally with models like Civic and CR-V. ZR-V is based on the same platform as the 11th-generation Civic and is positioned below CR-V in Honda’s global lineup.

Features, Tech And Variants

Internationally, Honda has simplified the ZR-V lineup with a single primary trim along with special editions like Black Style and Cross Touring. While India-specific variant details are yet to be confirmed, the SUV is expected to come well-loaded.

Key features include a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, Honda Sensing ADAS suite, 12-speaker Bose audio system, dual-zone climate control and premium interior materials. Other highlights include Google built-in features like Google Maps, Google Assistant and access to apps via Google Play, enhancing the overall connected experience.

Design And Market Role

In terms of design, ZR-V follows a clean and premium SUV styling with a focus on urban appeal. It sits in the C-segment globally but will be positioned higher in India due to CBU import status. With its launch, Honda will enter the premium 5-seater SUV space more aggressively, taking on established players like Tiguan and Kodiaq.

However, given its pricing and import route, ZR-V is expected to remain a niche offering aimed at buyers looking for a refined hybrid SUV with Honda reliability. More details, including variant-wise features and exact pricing, will be revealed at launch on 22 May.

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