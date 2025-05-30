Honda’s First Electric Motorcycle Launched In China – Price CNY 30k (Rs 3.56 L)

Two variants of the Honda E-VO are on offer, with a range of 120 km and 170 km, as per WMTC standards

In April 2025, Honda had type-approved the E-VO electric motorcycle (WH8000D) in China. The E-VO has now been launched under the Wuyang-Honda brand name. This label is used as part of the joint venture between Honda and Guangzhou Motors Group Company in China. Let’s check out the details of Honda E-VO electric motorcycle.

Honda E-VO – Styling and features

With its distinctive cafe-racer styling presented in a futuristic format, Honda E-VO easily gets one’s attention. Some of the key highlights include a circular headlamp, curved windshield, bar-end mirrors, a single piece seat and fully enclosed side panelling. The bike is using 16-inch front and 14-inch rear alloy wheels, wrapped in semi-slick tyres. With a seat height of just 765 mm, users can expect excellent control and handling.

Honda E-VO is using a forged all-aluminium chassis, which makes the bike both sturdy and lightweight. Aluminium metal also makes the bikes resistant to corrosion and other harsh environments. Tech kit includes a 7-inch TFT main screen, along with a TFT sub-screen for accessing navigation, music and other information such as tyre pressure and battery charge status.

The base variant gets a front dash cam, whereas the top variant gets both front and rear dash cam. These can capture your journeys and moments in 1080P resolution. Other key highlights include inverted front forks, traction control system, Type-A and Type-C charging ports, dual-channel ABS, side stand motor cut off and 5-step adjustable brake handle.

Honda E-VO – Performance, battery, range, specs

Where pricing is concerned, Base variant of Honda E-VO is priced at CNY 29,999, which is approximately Rs 3.56 lakh. The top variant with the triple battery pack is available at CNY 36,999, which is approximately Rs 4.39 lakh. As of now, the Honda E-VO electric motorcycle is available only for the Chinese market.

Users can choose from two variants, one equipped with a 4.1 kWh battery pack and the other with a 6.2 kWh battery pack. Kerb weight of these variants are 143 kg and 156 kg, respectively. Claimed range as per WMTC standards is 120 km and 170 km, respectively. The base variant has a dual battery setup, whereas the top variant utilizes a triple battery configuration.

Both variants of Honda E-VO have power output of 15.8 kW (21.5 PS). The bike uses a mid-mounted motor and a Continental belt drive that’s quiet, maintenance free and offers transmission efficiency of 97%. Users can customize their experience using the ride modes of Eco, Normal and Sport. Both variants have a rated top speed of 120 km/h. 0 to 50 km/h can be achieved in just 2.8 seconds.

Charging speed is pretty good, with only 1 hour 30 minutes required (20% to 80%) for the base variant when using a home charger (1.8 kW charger). A good thing is that Honda E-VO can also be charged using any of the public AC car chargers (3.4 kW). This essentially unlocks charging at more than 2.15 million public AC car charging stations across the Dragonland.

When using an AC car charger, the base variant takes only around an hour to get from 20% to 80%. The top variant with the larger battery pack takes 1.5 hours with the AC car charger. Honda is using advanced lithium battery packs that have shown to retain more than 85% capacity even after 1,500 full charge and discharge cycles.