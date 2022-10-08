Honda’s First Electric SUV Makes Global Debut Ahead Of Launch

Honda has deployed an aggressive strategy for electrification, with plans to launch 30 electric cars globally by 2030

As part of its electrification push, Honda has unveiled its first mainstream fully electric SUV named Prologue. It has been developed in collaboration with General Motors. Prologue utilizes GM’s Ultium platform, which can also be seen with other electric SUVs such as Chevrolet Blazer, Cadillac Lyriq and GMC Hummer.

Honda Prologue electric SUV will first go on sale in North America, sometime in 2024. Versatility will be one of the key USPs, with capabilities for everyday commutes as well as weekend getaways. Honda will ensure that performance aspects of Prologue electric SUV is at par with that of its current range of ICE-based SUVs.

Honda Prologue SUeV features

Honda describes the Prologue SUV as one with ‘neo-rugged styling’. Conceptualiztion of the SUV has been done by Honda’s LA-based design team. The contemporary design and styling of the SUV will be matched by the SUV’s capabilities across on-road and off-road environments. Some key features include a prominent black bar at front, sleek LED headlamps, top-mounted LED DRLs, large faux air dam and vertically-stacked fog lamp housing.

Side profile exudes a sense of magnificence with large 21-inch wheels and long wheelbase. As compared to new Honda CR-V, Prologue wheelbase extends an additional 203 mm in length and 127 mm in width. Door panels have a smooth curve and the SUV gets cladding in contrasting black shade. Prologue will have an exclusive North Shore Pearl colour, which derives inspiration from the natural beauty associated with Lake Tahoe in California.

At rear, Prologue gets ‘Honda’ badging in stylized typeface. It also gets e: series name badging, which will be utilized for all of Honda’s upcoming electric cars. Other key features include linear-styled taillights, wide black bar and metallic finish skid plate.

Measuring 4876.8 mm in length, 1988.82 mm in width and 1643.38 mm in height, Honda Prologue will have ample room to make passengers feel at home. Interiors will have an exclusive charcoal and light grey theme, inspired by the visual of fresh snow on the mountains. Dashboard looks immaculate and comes with an 11-inch fully digital instrument console and an 11.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Honda Prologue range, specs

While powertrain details of Honda Prologue have not been revealed, it could be close to that of Chevrolet Blazer EV. Blazer has an estimated range of up to 320 miles (approx. 515 km). It churns out 557 hp of max power and can achieve 0-60 mph in under 4 seconds. Honda Prologue is likely to get safety assist features such as autonomous emergency braking, front pedestrian braking, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, forward collision alert and auto high beams.

By 2030, Honda has plans to achieve global EV sales volumes of 2 million units. In North America, Honda is aiming to achieve 100% zero-emission automobile sales by 2040. Over the next 10 years, Honda will be spending 5 trillion yen on electrification and related software technologies.