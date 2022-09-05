HOP OXO Electric Motorcycle Launch Price Rs 1.25 L – 150 Kms Range

HOP Electric Mobility has launched new electric motorcycles in India via around 100 established dealerships

India is one of the largest motorcycle markets in the world. Even though electric personal mobility is still a new and unexplored concept in India, we are seeing steady growth in this segment. A lot of startups as well as mainstream manufacturers are trying to leverage their products to attract customers. Hero Electric is also giving away free electric scooters for select buyers too. Though most of the action is in the electric scooter segment, electric motorcycles are also gaining popularity. We saw the Revolt RV400, Oben Rorr, and a few others.

But now, Jaipur-based HOP Electric Mobility has entered the electric motorcycle segment with its OXO. New HOP OXO Electric price is starting from Rs. 1.25 lakh (ex-sh). Two variants are on offer – HOP OXO and HOP OXO X. It is priced in the same vicinity as electric scooters from Ola, TVS, Ather and the likes.

HOP OXO Electric Motorcycle

Coming to the features that HOP OXO offers, it doesn’t get any of the convenience features or gimmicks that some electric scooters in the same price bracket, offer. It doesn’t get speakers enabling music streaming, cruise control, a slick interface, and more.

It doesn’t even get LED headlights which in an EV, is quite illogical as LEDs slightly increase range. But it does get LED turn indicators, a 5″ digital display with necessary information and also connectivity with OXO mobile app, a comfortable and ergonomic seating position associated with naked bikes.

New HOP electric motorcycle gets a rear wheel mounted hub motor that produces 6.2 kW of peak power and 200 Nm of wheel torque. It also gets riding modes too namely, eco, power and sport. Only OXO X gets a turbo mode with 90 km/h top speed. HOP OXO X can accelerate from 0 to 40 km/h in 4 seconds.

It gets a 72V eFlow powertrain and its battery has 3.7 kWh worth of NMC cells. It is mounted lower on its frame to lower its centre of gravity. HOP OXO is heavily inspired by Yamaha FZ Version 2.0 in terms of design. It is muscular and mimics a street fighter look. Oxo gets disc brakes at both ends and coming to suspensions, it gets telescopic units at front and twin shock absorbers at the rear.

Deliveries & Competition

Ketan Mehta-Founder and CEO, Hop Electric said, “Electric is taking the Indian market by storm. This growth is propelled by consumers’ inclinations toward sustainable, convenient and affordable mobility solutions. HOP OXO is the result of years of R&D, road testing and the hard work of hundreds of HOP employees that have put their sweat and blood to launch the most progressive e-bike in the market. Given that our dealer partners have already conducted 5000 pre-launch registrations, we foresee tremendous hypergrowth in this category. We are continuously working to strengthen our product portfolio further.”

With a claimed real world range of 150 km on a single charge, OXO electric motorcycle is comparable to what Revolt RV400, Tork Kratos R, and Oben Rorr promise. Charging time is slated to be under 4 hours to go from 0 to 80% of its capacity with a 16A charger. 4G connectivity and OXO app unlocks many features like speed control, geo-fencing, an anti-theft system, ride stats, and much more. Back in June, HOP had already received 5,000 bookings from their dealer partners even before a single teaser of OXO X.

HOP is expecting to sell an ambitious figure of around 50,000 units of OXO every year. With OXO, along with current and upcoming electric motorcycles, this segment is likely to slowly grow to reach a point where they’re comparable to electric scooter sales. HOP Electric Mobility is also said to invest in battery swapping tech too.