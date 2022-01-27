Horwin SK3 Electric Scooter Debuts – Range 80 Kms, Top Speed 90 Kmph

Horwin has unveiled a new electric scooter named SK3 in Europe – It is not expected to be launched in India

Electric mobility has truly grown by leaps and bounds over the last few months, especially in the two-wheeler space. New vehicles featuring battery-powered powertrains have made their debuts not only in India but overseas as well. Another new offering in this space has hit markets in Europe.

Most electric scooters are more driven towards practicality rather than looks, however, the latest e-scooter from Horwin named SK3 is one handsome scooter. An Austria-based EV brand, the company has been able to create the right balance for the new SK3.

Horwin SK3 Electric Scooter – Styling

Unlike contemporary EVs, Horwin SK3 gets a sleek and sharp design that adopts Maxi scooter stylings. However, the spine running through the floorboard is now as tall and prominent as modern maxi-style scooters.

Upfront, the scooter gets a twin LED headlamp cluster mounted on the apron which gives it the impression of a BMW C400 GT. The apron also houses a small and adjustable flyscreen. The scooter features many cuts and creases along its front and side panels which gives it a modern yet utilitarian appearance.

The relatively flat seat comes with a chunky single-piece grab rail which can be replaced with a luggage mounting rack or a pannier box with a pillion backrest as an accessory. Basically, it has been designed for daily commutes as well as long-distance touring.

Powertrain, Hardware Specs

SK3 is powered by a 6.2kW electric motor which derives its energy from a 2.52kWh Lithium-ion battery. The claimed top speed has been restricted at 90 kmph while it boasts a range of 80 km on a single charge. By availing an additional battery pack as an option, the range could be extended up to 160 km. However, inclusion of the second battery will reduce the under-seat storage significantly.

Horwin will be providing its customers with an 8A charger as standard. In terms of features, SK3 comes equipped with full LED lighting, a digital LCD instrument panel, keyless operation and cruise control. Hardware configurations of the scooter are fairly simple with a suspension setup comprising conventional telescopic forks at front and dual rear springs. The scooter rides on black 14-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels.

Electric Scooter Price

Braking setup consisted of a front disc and rear drum unit aided by a Combi Braking System (CBS). The electric scooter is being offered in three colour options namely metallic blue, black and metallic grey. Priced at EUR 3990 (approx. INR 3.42 lakh), SK3 goes on sale in markets across Europe this month. At this price tag, it doesn’t seem a viable option for the Indian market.