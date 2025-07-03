Hot Hatches Incoming In New Avatars – Toyota GR Starlet, New-Gen Suzuki Swift Sport

Although unconfirmed, speculation suggests that Toyota and Suzuki’s hot hatches will be mechanically distinct and likely positioned as rivals

In the world of accessible hot hatches, the one name that stands out is the Suzuki Swift Sport. The 4th-gen Swift Sport is expected to debut in 2026. Even more interesting is the speculation that Toyota too is working on an affordable hot hatch. It could be the rumoured Toyota GR Starlet. This too is expected to debut in 2026. Let’s check out the details.

Toyota GR Starlet – What to expect?

Although there is no official confirmation, reports indicate that Toyota and Suzuki’s hot hatches are in the final stages of development. The first to debut could be the next-gen Swift Sport (spring 2026), followed by Toyota GR Starlet. A rumoured high-performance subcompact hatchback, Toyota GR Starlet will essentially revive the iconic Starlet nameplate. The original Starlet was in production from 1973 to 1999.

In Toyota’s current lineup, the rumoured GR Starlet will work as a replacement for the Toyota Passo. This 5-door hatch is also sold as the Daihatsu Boon. In such a scenario, the GR Starlet would be completely different from the Starlet sold in South Africa. The South-African Starlet model is essentially a rebadged version of the Suzuki Baleno. It does not have any connection to the rumoured GR Starlet.

Reports indicate that Toyota GR Starlet could be using a 1.3-litre, 3-cylinder turbo petrol engine. Power output could be around 150 hp. Toyota GR Starlet is expected to get a 6-speed manual gearbox. The hot hatch will also be a visual treat, featuring sporty GR-specific styling and livery. Performance aspects will also be incorporated such as GR-specific steering calibration and suspension setup.

When launched, Toyota GR Starlet will be the most accessible option in the brand’s Gazoo Racing (GR) lineup. It will be positioned as an affordable option, relative to the all-wheel-drive GR Yaris. There is speculation that a rally-spec version is also under development. This model will fulfil Toyota’s ambitions in the WRC Rally 4 category (a junior front-wheel-drive rally class).

Next-gen Suzuki Swift Sport

Earlier this year, Suzuki had launched the Swift Sport ZC33S Final Edition, which is based on the 3rd-gen Swift. This model will be available for sale only till November 2025. Reports indicate that the replacement could be the next-gen Swift Sport, which could be launched in 2026. Before that, Suzuki could unveil the next-gen Swift Sport at the upcoming Japan Mobility Show in October 2025.

Powering the new-gen Swift Sport could be an updated version of the existing 1.4-litre, four-cylinder turbo petrol engine. This works in combination with a 48V mild-hybrid setup. The current model sold in the Japanese market has a power output of 138 hp. The mild-hybrid model sold in European markets generates 127 hp. New-gen Suzuki Swift Sport will have sporty, race-inspired exteriors.

It remains to be seen how these rumours and speculations will unfold. Even if these hot hatches become a reality, their launch in India could remain a distant dream. For now, enthusiasts can only wait and hope that the excitement translates into something tangible for the Indian market.

Source