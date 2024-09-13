How Hyundai Ioniq 5 Offers More Value Than Cars Twice Its Price

With a host of features and creature comforts for both 1st and 2nd row occupants, Hyundai Ioniq 5 offers a lot more than for the price

India’s luxury car market offers several appealing options under Rs 1 crore (ex-showroom), but premium electric vehicles are now raising the bar, offering exceptional value. One standout in this category is the Hyundai Ioniq 5, delivering an impressive package for under Rs 50 lakh. Here’s how the Ioniq 5 competes with, and even outshines, cars priced at Rs 1 crore (ex-showroom).

1. Pricing

One of Hyundai Ioniq 5’s strongest selling points is its highly competitive price. Thanks to being imported via the CKD route, the Ioniq 5 benefits from lower taxes, making it a great value proposition. Available at Rs 46.05 lakh (ex-sh). For comparison, several electric crossover SUVs with smaller batteries, reduced range, less performance, and less dynamic FWD layouts are priced up to 50% higher than the Ioniq 5. Additionally, many similarly sized ICE SUVs cost significantly more than the Ioniq 5.

2. Design

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is undeniably a striking vehicle. While design preferences can be subjective, it’s hard to imagine anyone disliking its unique aesthetic. Hyundai has seamlessly blended retro charm with modern design elements, creating a cohesive and stylish machine. The silhouette is that of a large hatchback, enhanced with a crossover twist thanks to the rugged body cladding.

Retro touches, such as pixel-inspired LED lighting at the front and rear and alloy wheels with a swirling pattern reminiscent of classic wire-spoke designs, add to its visual appeal. The Ioniq 5’s design makes a powerful first impression. Inside, the minimalistic approach is complemented by a range of innovative features, enhancing both style and functionality.

3. Inviting & Eco-conscious Interiors

On the inside, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 offers a minimalist yet luxurious and sophisticated atmosphere. Two large 12.3-inch displays—one for infotainment and the other for instrumentation—dominate the dashboard, add a modern, high-tech vibe. The seats are well-cushioned and upholstered with premium materials, with the front seats ventilated and both front and rear seats powered. Standout features include a stylish 2-spoke steering wheel, a sliding glove box, calf rests for the front seats, and other thoughtful design elements.

In addition to its eco-friendly powertrain, Hyundai has incorporated sustainable materials into the Ioniq 5’s interior. Eco-processed leather, natural flower-derived paint, recyclable paperette on the door trims, seatbacks and door armrests made from recycled bottles, and headliners and carpets derived from plant waste are just a few examples. Hyundai India’s commitment to sustainability is further reflected in its RE100 (100% renewable energy) initiative, setting it apart from many rival brands in the market.

4. Accommodating Space

Thanks to its E-GMP platform, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 boasts a generous 3,000 mm wheelbase, which is comparable to the current Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB. This translates into a spacious interior that can comfortably cater to both families and chauffeur-driven owners, a versatility rarely seen in crossovers and SUVs under Rs 1 crore in India. The 531L boot space is also ample for a vehicle of this size.

To further enhance its appeal to chauffeur-driven customers, the Ioniq 5 comes equipped with features like electrically operated rear seats, three adjustable headrests, a center armrest, rear window sunshades, and a dedicated blower with AC vents on the B-pillars. Additionally, the electrically operated Boss mode for rear passengers adds an extra layer of luxury. These features are rare in vehicles under Rs 1 crore and almost unheard of in those under Rs 50 lakh, making the Ioniq 5 stand out even more.

5. Versatility with Performance

While the Hyundai Ioniq 5’s 0-100 km/h sprint in around 7.5 seconds may not be the fastest, it strikes an ideal balance between versatility and performance, making it one of the best crossover SUVs in India. While some dual-motor SUVs can achieve 0-100 km/h in about 5 seconds under Rs 1 crore, they often lack the practicality and versatility that the Ioniq 5 offers.

The Ioniq 5 excels in its ability to be both a driver’s car and a chauffeur-driven owner’s vehicle, a rare combination. Its impressive ARAI-certified range of 631 km ensures that daily commutes and long road trips are hassle-free. The convenience of a steering column-mounted gear selector and Porsche-inspired mode selector on the steering wheel adds to its appeal, further highlighting its dual-purpose nature.

In conclusion, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 redefines what an electric vehicle can offer in the sub-Rs 1 crore segment. With its competitive pricing under Rs 50 lakh, innovative design, eco-friendly materials, spacious interiors, and versatile performance, it effortlessly combines luxury and practicality. Whether you’re looking for a daily driver or a chauffeur-driven experience, the Ioniq 5 ticks all the boxes, providing incredible value without compromising on features. It’s a car that not only competes with much more expensive rivals but also sets a new benchmark for what buyers can expect in this price range.