Hummer Electric Global Debut – Launch In 2021 At $ 112k (Approx Rs 83 L)

After teasing for months, GMC has finally taken wraps off its all new Hummer electric pickup truck today

After a long wait, GM has finally launched the much awaited Hummer electric Pick-up. This happens to be one of its kind beast which will have some unparalleled offroading capability along with the benefits of being an EV. Here is the first look TVC.

Some Facts & Figures

The new Hummer EV comes along with performance figures, which clearly showcase that it is a next generation vehicle. Under the hood, well there is no engine for obvious reasons, but there are 3 electric motors which help to dish out 1,000 hp and 11,500 lb ft (15,600 Nm) of max torque.

The power developed is enough for the pick-up to do a 0-60 mph in less than 3 seconds (equivalent of 0-100 kmph). The battery pack supports 800 volt fast charging and can add a range of 100 miles (160 kms) in just 10 minutes. As per GM, the overall range of the Hummer EV happens to be 350 miles+, which roughly translates into more than 560 kms!

Design Highlights

The Hummer EV looks like an all new futuristic vehicle which you would expect to come across in a Sci-Fi flick. However, the 6-slat grille from the fossil-fuel powered model adds a bit of nostalgic touch.

Overall, the Hummer looks bold, massive, intimidating and most importantly, unlike anything we have come across in the recent past. The grille which we talked about too has been done innovatively as it is now basically Hummer badging embedded in an LED strip.

Other highlight in the design happens to be its infinity roof, which can basically provide a complete open-air experience. The Hummer EV rides on massive 35-inch tyres, which can further be upgraded to upto 37-inch units (after-market). It also gets a 4-wheel steering system, which helps with manoeuvrability and a reduced turning radius.

Additionally, GM has added an adaptive air suspension which helps the Hummer to raise its height by 6-inches and make it even more off-road friendly than it already is. GM calls this function as ‘Extract Mode’. Talking about modes, GM has also included a Crab Mode, which as the name suggests, will be good to crawl across difficult off-roading terrain.

The Hummer EV is a fully loaded product in terms of tech updates as well. It gets 18-camera views for improved understanding of its surroundings, including feeds from under the belly. The Super Cruise functionality helps with autonomous changing of lanes on compatible roads.

Price and Variants

Production of the Hummer EV will start later in 2021. Prices of the Hummer will commence at the $112,595 mark (around Rs 83 lakh, excluding taxes). This is the top of the line variant. Bookings are now open at $100.

Lower priced variants are planned for launch in 2022, 2023 and 2024. In 2022, Hummer EV 3X will be launched with 800 hp / 12,880 Nm motor at price of $99,995. Range will be down to 300+ miles (483+ km). In 2023, Hummer EV 2X will be launched for $89,995. This is rated to deliver 625 hp / 10,033 Nm. Range will be same as Hummer 3x. And finally, in 2024, base model, Hummer EV will launch at $79,995. It will have same motors as the Hummer 2x, but range will be lower at 250+ miles (402+ km).