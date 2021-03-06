Bajaj Chetak Based Husqvarna Electric Scooter Debut Postponed To 2022

Besides an electric scooter, Husqvarna is also developing an electric motorcycle tentatively named E-Pilen

Husqvarna’s parent company, Pierer Mobility has announced that it has deferred the launch of its first electric scooter offering to 2022. Internally codenamed E-01, the e-scooter was earlier expected to make its debut this year itself. Furthermore, the company shared that it would first be launched in a European market.

While the company hasn’t revealed the exact reason for this delay, we suspect the Covid-19 pandemic and global shortage of semiconductor chips to have played a major role in affecting its launch timeline. Earlier it was revealed that this upcoming e-scooter would likely be based on Bajaj Chetak electric scooter’s platform.

Development of E-01

Although its underpinnings will be borrowed from the Indian manufacturer, it will wear a completely different top hat. It will be designed and configured in line with the needs of and preferences of European consumers. It will be categorised as an L3e-A1 EV as per EU regulations and hence its power output will not be more than 11 kW and its power to weight ratio won’t exceed 0.1 kW/kg.

Pierer Mobility aims to tap into the electric two-wheeler segment in Europe which is expected to be a $10 billion market by 2025. The company claims that existing European motorcycle and scooter segments between 50cc and 125cc will turn 50 percent electric in the low voltage range on short distance by 2030.

At the conclusion of Chetak electric Yatra in Pune, Bajaj had confirmed that the Chetak Electric platform will also be extended to a performance model which could be branded as a KTM or Husqvarna. Within a few weeks of this announcement, Pierer Mobility confirmed that it was developing a common 48V electric two-wheeler platform planned for mass consumers in India.

Developed under the ‘Urban E-Mobility’ strategy, the Swedish brand is working towards introducing an electric two-wheeler which would be the stepping stone n the PTW segment (Powered Two Wheeler segment). Bajaj recently announced the setup of their new plant in Pune, which will be exclusively used to manufacture new KTM, Husqvarna two wheelers as well as Chetak electric scooter.

Expected Specs, Design & Features

In terms of specifications, Chetak e-scooter features an electric motor that generates 4 kW and 16 Nm of peak torque. This motor is paired to an IP67-rated 3 kWh air-cooled battery pack. Initially, the new Husky e-scooter was intended to be powered by a 10 kW motor, however, it seems that it will be offered with the same 4 kW unit itself in order to be more competitively priced.

As mentioned earlier, E-01 will sport a very different design as compared to its distant Indian cousin. It will feature sleek body panels and will be offered with creature comforts such as an all-digital console, smartphone connectivity, LED DRLs, etc. Husqvarna has not mentioned any modular battery system on E-01, therefore, it is safe to assume that buyers would have to charge their e-scooter through wall-mounted chargers just like Chetak.